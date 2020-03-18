Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will host a flea market from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, to kick off Memorial Day weekend. They are renting eight-foot round tables for $ 20 each and six-foot oblong tables for $15. (There’s a $5 discount on the total rental for multiple tables.) I plan to be among the vendors. For more information, or to reserve your sales space, call KCC at 503-965-7900.
Thanks to Katja Simpson for word that Nesko Women’s Club will gather at noon on Friday, March 20, for a lunch meeting at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC).A $12 lunch, catered by the Grateful Bread, will include spring quiche, roasted veggie salad and strawberry shortcake. Attendees may opt to bring their own lunch; all are asked to contribute $3 for use of the space. (KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, in Pacific City.)Jim Oeder, Nestucca Fire Chief will provide the program.Please bring wrapped Easter candy and/or quarters for the Lions Easter Egg Hunt (the candy must fit inside a plastic egg).
Any woman residing in South Tillamook County is welcome to attend.Contact Jeanette Hagerty at 503-392-3618 or email bjhagerty@centurylink.net to RSVP to reserve lunch.
Speaking of KCC, Baker Bingo is back at this week on Bingo night at the center. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 and features a baked potato bar with numerous tasty toppings for $6. (or two potatoes for $10.) Comers who are in no hurry to leave can stay on to play Bingo or watch the games.
South County Food Pantry, located on the grounds of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, is open from 4-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The Church is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Mark your calendar for every other Tuesday during those hours, for weeks when your household’s grocery budget falls short. Beaver Community Church, located near Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, hosts a food pantry twice each week. They’re open from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 4:30- 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of Toy Story for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Gecko Key-chains and Beaded Bracelets are in store when the group meets on March 25. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needle-craft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. A felting workshop will happen at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy Birthday this week to: Kelly Armstrong, Logan Blackburn, Tom Cabral, Charleen Coffelt, David Eckhardt, Cara Elder, Shane Faust, Jeff Green, Kathy Heathershaw, Jim Huddleston, Nathan Huddleston, Chloe Love, Verne Mobley, Devin Richwine, Karen Riske, Michael Schmitz, Betsy Sisson, Jeff Turnbaugh and Clara Wheeler. As we go to press, many community events are being canceled due to concern over public health. It would be wise to verify that an event is, in fact, still scheduled before you plan to attend.
