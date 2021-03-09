A groundbreaking ceremony was blessed with good weather and a great turn out in Hebo last Saturday. The crowd included a trio of local dignitaries- State representatives David Gomberg and Suzanne Weber, along with State Senator Dick Anderson. They each took a turn with the microphone to address attendees. The event kicks off construction on a two story, four bedroom home being built with volunteer labor and donated dollars for the family of Andrea Lyman and Loto Kelekolio and their three children, currently of Tillamook.
Pastor Lonnie Moeller, of Hebo Christian Center (across Highway 101 from the lot) blessed the build with prayer. Afterward, family members were photographed with shovels in various sizes, digging into the soil where the new house will stand. There were jubilant smiles and considerable applause. It was fun to be part of the happy celebration which included a bonfire. It’s good to see that the fundraising started by Bob Boyer of Beaver, more than a decade ago, has finally grown into a Habitat for Humanity home build.
Contact Habitat for Humanity’s Volunteer Coordinator, Julia Giel, at 503-842-7472 to give you time and talent to the build in progress. Let’s show the rest of Tillamook County how South County comes together for our neighbors in need.
Remember that local activists’ Racial and Social Equity Tillamook (RSET) is sponsoring a COVID-19 Public Memorial Event. It’s planned for “all day” on Saturday at Sue Elmore Park (near U.S. Highway 101 and Front street in Tillamook). The event’s intended to give public acknowledgment of the challenges and suffering that Covid19 has caused our community. A memorial field of white flags will symbolize the lives lost in Oregon over the past year. Visitors can walk through the flags and write thoughts, names, or memorials on them to share their loss with the community. All are welcome.
There are still openings in an upcoming parenting series. Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer free Active Parenting classes online. Parents and caregivers will learn practical parenting tips, healthy discipline methods, and information on how to develop positive qualities in children. The curriculum is designed for parents and caregivers of children ages 5-12. Classes are scheduled from 6-7;30 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 31 and running through May 12. For more information or to sign up, contact Mis Carlson-Swanson by email to Melissacs@tfcc.org or call (503) 842-821, extension 276.
Don’t forget that the Bear Den is providing a free Easter Basket to children in needy households, in limited supply, if an application is received by March 15. Pick up is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 in Nehalem. Call Leslie at 503-468-6315, go to thebearden.webnode.com or email thebearden_help@yahoo.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Piper Armstrong, Jesse Cantlon, Diana Clark, Hilary Gallino, Jeanette Hagerty, Paul Hopkes, Ginny Jacobs, Keegan Jones, Jay Lane, Jim Lasley, Frances Madachy, Candy Sue Pengelly, Al Randall, Kathy Schafer, Tegan Slavens, Trudy Small and Brett Webster.
