Thanks to Kim Cavatorta for word that Nestucca schools Art Literacy Program is now presented by Sitka Center for Art and Ecology; it’s known as Sitka’s Youth Art Program. Leeauna Perry is the Youth Art Program Director and does the art instruction at the Nestucca K-8 School. Leeauna reports that, for February, students explored the artistic work of spore printing artist Marlana Stoddard Hayes, examining her mixed media layered painting techniques which create rich and vibrant smatterings of texture throughout her canvases. Students also learned about a variety of other printmaking techniques including etching, lithography, monotype and linocut. Students (from pre school through eighth graders) created relief prints using a wooden stylus to design and carve their own mushroom and mycelium inspired designs then print them using tempera paint on paper.
Speaking of good news in the local schools, Rachel Pettit verified that some landscaping clean up (visible as one passes the Nestucca K-8 School) is indeed a restoration of the Wildcat trail. This outdoor nature-scape which was disrupted or neglected of necessity during recent construction, will be restored in coming months to once again provide a learning lab outdoors.
B.J.’s Fabrics is continuing a clearance sale in March. Open hours ar 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, All fabric is offered for $5.00 per yard. Terms are cash only, at the time of purchase. B.J.’s is located next door to The Rusty Cow antique shop on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale.
On the subject of our Cloverdale neighbors, a warm welcome to Johanna (formerly Harding) and her household, of Neskowin, who is living in the Rock’s property on Parkway Drive. It is the desire of my heart to be a good neighbor, someone you can count on for a borrowed “cup of sugar,” or to watch your place when you’re out of town. Welcome to Cloverdale.
Remember that an Introduction to Problem Gambling Prevention will be presented via Zoom for free in mid-March. Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring the event in partnership with Northwest Parenting. It’s planned for 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
Attendees will learn about problem gambling, the continuum of gambling behavior, impacts of problem gambling, problem gambling prevention strategies, and helpful resources. This training was designed to be beneficial for parents, caretakers, or other caring adults, along with those impacted by problem gambling. Registration is limited to to 20 participants that live or work in Tillamook, Clatsop, or Columbia Counties. For more information or to register email Janeanek@tfcc.org or call her at 503-842-8201, extension 270.
Don’t forget that Habitat for Humanity is recruiting partner families (including individuals and couples) who wish to become homeowners. Their mission is safe, affordable housing for all. Apply today at Tillamook Habitat.org. Applications will be accepted through March 18.
Happy birthday this week to: Piper Armstrong, Jesse Cantlon, Diana Clark, Hilary Gallino, Jeanette Hagerty, Ginny Jacobs, Keegan Jones, Jim Kiser, Jay Lane, Candy Pengelly, Al Randall, Kathy Schaefer, Tegan Slavens, Trudy Small and Brett Webster.
