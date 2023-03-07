The Neskowin, Nestucca, Sandlake Watersheds Council will host a Science Pub Tuesday night. Dave Wells from Oregon Natural Forestry will present a program titled “Trees, Water and Family.” The free event is planned from 6 - 8 p.m. on March 7 at Pelican Brewin Company, 33180 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday. In March (this year) open dates fall on the 7th and the 21st of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian Church in Pacific City; it’s on Brooten Road, just south of the Inn At Pacific City.
A harm reduction syringe exchange happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo.
Thanks to Rachelle DeLoe for word that Pacific City Joint Water Sanitary Authority will hold their monthly business meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14th at Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for letting us know that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for March at 11:30 on Friday March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). A program will be presented by John Tenny, Director Emeritus of the Post Graduate School of Education at Willamette University. He will speak on how the brain learns. For reservations, call Cathy, 541-622-3104.
Fencepost readers appreciate Doug Olson writing with updates regarding recurring events that we may be wondering about. The annual “Birding and Blues Festival” is not happening this year. And the yearly “Reach the Beach” bicycle ride has relocated its finish line to Astoria for 2023. The event was held in May for the past decade plus finishing at Cape Kiwanda. It’s among the single largest fundraisers for the American Lung Association.
Chamber will not be sponsoring fireworks on July 4th. The annual professional fireworks display “costs about $17,000, it requires about a dozen volunteers from the community and requires quite a bit of up-front work,” according to Olson. There is time for another community group to take that on, if there’s interest, he said.
Clover’s Day (traditionally the first weekend in July) and Dory Dats (traditionally the third weekend in July), however, are off to a great start. Watch this space for details as they are made available.
Happy birthday this week to: Piper Armstrong, Jo Baker, Patrick Byrd, Jesse Cantlon, Hilary Gallino, Keegan Jones, Jim Kiser, Denise Lane, Jay Lane, Kristi Miller, Candy Pengelly, Al Randall, Kathy Schaefer, Tegan Slavens, Trudy Small and Brett Webster.
