The Neskowin, Nestucca, Sandlake Watersheds Council will host a Science Pub Tuesday night. Dave Wells from Oregon Natural Forestry will present a program titled “Trees, Water and Family.” The free event is planned from 6 - 8 p.m. on March 7 at Pelican Brewin Company, 33180 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday. In March (this year) open dates fall on the 7th and the 21st of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian Church in Pacific City; it’s on Brooten Road, just south of the Inn At Pacific City.

