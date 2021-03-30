Hebo Women’s Book Club met for March on Zoom. Besides me, attendees included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Theodora Rudolph, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. Madlen hosted the meeting, Joan led our discussion of the book- “Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. It’s among titles we’re considering for the Book Club Kit we’ll donate in memory of longtime book clubber and friend, Pat Sears, who recently passed away. We all enjoyed this book. Next month we’ll read “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante.
Besides prepping Easter baskets (should you care to) this week, you can sign up for free text messages to improve daily life for the youngsters in your orbit. Easy, practical tips and activities (selected for your child’s age group) arrive as text massages, for free. Bright by Text is a free service by text message. They’re appropriate for anyone expecting a child through parents of eight year olds. Text ELHKIDS to 274448 to sign up.
Remember that Rosenberg’s Builder’s Supply is celebrating fifteen years under their current ownership with a customer appreciation barbecue. The event is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. and last through the lunch hour on Thursday. We can each treat someone to lunch to celebrate April Fool’s Day, for free.
Thanks to Gordon McCraw, Tillamook County’s Emergency Services Coordinator, for an update on Covid-19 news for Tillamook County. As we go to press 25% of the population, County-wide, has been vaccinated, with almost half of those finished with both doses. Tillamook County remains in the Moderate Risk category until at least April 9. Beginning this week, all eligible groups will be able to schedule their vaccine appointment directly on-line on a new Tillamook County Vaccine Scheduling Tool. The scheduling tool will allow us to choose the most convenient location from a list of options. Be on the lookout for more information on the details as they’re made public.
Local law enforcement reports that a "Grandparent Scam" is active again. Scammers pose as a grandchild of an elderly person. When a caller answers the phone, they address the person who answers as “Grandma” or Grandpa”. When the victim responds with a grandchild’s name, “So and so, is that you?” The caller pretends to be the grandchild and claims to be in trouble. Often they claim to have been falsely arrested, needing bail money to keep them out of being immediately jailed. A needed emergency hospital visit and urgency to get out of a foreign country are other examples.
If you receive such a call, resist the urge to act immediately. Ask questions that only your grandchild would know. Do not send cash, gift cards, or money orders. Don’t provide any personal information or credit card numbers. If you should fall victim of one of these scams, go to oregonconsumer.gov or call 1-877-877-9392 to receive a complaint form.
Happy Easter, dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Alden Betz, Linda Brown, Kari Clark, Wyatt Clark, Jentzen Dunn, Donna Hale, Clina Heathershaw, Bob Johnsen, Boyd Rulifson, Cory Schmid, Joe Sigman, Emma Thurman, Cheyenne Traxler, David Wheeler and McKenzie Whitaker.
