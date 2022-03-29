Does a South County child in your household or in your orbit turn five before September 1? Kindergarten Round-Up (registration) will be held the evening of Tuesday, April 26 (time to be announced later, watch this space). In addition to information about beginning the Kindergarten year, there will be free children’s books for each kindergartener.
Kiawanda Community Center will host a Spring Candidate’s Forum next Thursday (April 7) in preparation for Election Day, the second Tuesday in May. Meet and hear candidates for Tillamook County Commissioner, Oregon Legislature, local offices and money measures. Meet and hear candidates for Tillamook County Commissioner, Oregon Legislature, local offices and money measures. Organizers promise plenty of time for questions.
Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook. The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
The Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce meets monthly on the first Tuesday at noon. Their next gathering is Tuesday, April 5 for lunch at the Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). Meetings usually last about an hour. The agenda includes topics such as introductions of new businesses and neighbors, community announcements, upcoming events, reports from elected officials, legislative and political matters, coastal issues. Other community and business-related material, including a featured program of interest to South Tillamook County residents and visitors is also planned.
Our own Neskowin, Nestucca, Sandlake Watersheds Council will host a clean-up of Nestucca Bay on Saturday. It’s planned from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Volunteers, dressed for the weather and wearing sturdy shoes, should meet at the Pacific City Boat Ramp, which is located off of Sunset Drive near Bob Straub State Park in Pacific City.
Remember that Veterans will be honored with a Free luncheon at Pacific House Restaurant that same afternoon (at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2) at Pacific Restaurant which is Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a calendar, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
There is a shortage of childcare in Tillamook County. If you’re considering work in the field, Tillamook Bay Community College is offering two courses Spring Term, which starts next week. ED 163 “Toddler Development and Group Care happens from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, weekly. ED 251 “Overview of Exceptional Learners” happens from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, weekly. Each course (on Zoom) provides three hours of college credit and costs a total of $363. Many parents would benefit from the courses as well. To register, visit tillamookbaycc.edu/getting-started/apply.
Happy birthday this week to: Alden Betz, Linda Brown, Wyatt Clark, Jentzen Dunn, Donna Hale, Clina Heathershaw, Boyd Rulifson, Hollee Schildan, Cory Schmid, Joe Sigman, Cheyenne Traxler, McKenzie Whitaker and Janet Woodard.
