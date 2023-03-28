David Roth, a prolific writer and singer of folk songs from New England, is returning to the North Oregon Coast. He’ll perform a concert at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Istanbul Rug Bazaar in downtown Cloverdale. This will be David’s 20th anniversary visit to the Oregon Coast, so all are welcome to help celebrate with an evening of original music. Sonya Kazen and Fred Bassett, Cloverdale’s own folk duo, are the opening act. We all appreciate Mehmet Sahin hosting the event at his beautiful gallery and to Tom Goodwin for providing the seating. Admission is a suggested donation of $15; nobody will be turned away. Coffee and tea will be served. For more information go to davidrothmusic.com.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. In April, open dates are the 11th and the 25th of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian church in Pacific City; it’s located on Brooten Road, just south of The Inn at Pacific City.
A harm reduction syringe exchange is planned from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station #87, in Hebo. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101.
Oregon Coast Bank is gathering donations of the following items: body wash, cotton swabs (in their packaging), hand lotion in larger bottles with pumps, lip balm, shampoo and conditioner for him, her or in unscented varieties, sport sunscreen and snacks- fruit/grain or granola bars to eat out of hand. The Bank is located at 35490 Airport Way (where it intersects with Brooten Road) in Pacific City.
The Audobon Society of Lincoln City is hosting two upcoming hikes. They’ll hike The Villages Open Space and Roads end State Park on Friday, April 7. Participants will meet on N.E. Devil’s Lake Road past the golf course (watch for signs) at 9 a.m. They’ll tackle the two-mile “Two Rivers Nature Trail” at Nestucca National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, April 8. It boasts a sweeping viewpoint of the confluence of the Nestucca and the Little Nestucca Rivers. The walk is moderate with some uneven terrain. Participants, will meet in the lower parking lot off of Christensen Road, near Oretown on U. S. Highway 101 at 10:00 a.m. Participants for either free event should wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and allow two hours.
A Facebook post on “What’s Up Pacific City?” by Brandon Dunn offers pet-sitting service. Brandon and his wife are new to Nestucca Valley, but have had a similar business in the Portland area, so can provide referrals from happy customers. For more information (and twenty dollars off your first booking) go to rover.com/sit/carole/75912. The phone number is 503-828-8529.
Happy birthday this week to: Willard Anderson, Alden Betz, Linda Brown, Autumn Cardwell, Wyatt Clark, Daniel Daggett, Annie Daggettt, Clina Heathershaw, Tim Livengood, Tyler Richwine, Boyd Rulifson, Cory Schmid, Jazy Shiels, Shea Shiels, Joe Sigman, Angie Simnitt, McKenzie Whitaker and Mike Wickham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.