David Roth, a prolific writer and singer of folk songs from New England, is returning to the North Oregon Coast. He’ll perform a concert at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Istanbul Rug Bazaar in downtown Cloverdale. This will be David’s 20th anniversary visit to the Oregon Coast, so all are welcome to help celebrate with an evening of original music. Sonya Kazen and Fred Bassett, Cloverdale’s own folk duo, are the opening act. We all appreciate Mehmet Sahin hosting the event at his beautiful gallery and to Tom Goodwin for providing the seating. Admission is a suggested donation of $15; nobody will be turned away. Coffee and tea will be served. For more information go to davidrothmusic.com.

South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. In April, open dates are the 11th and the 25th of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian church in Pacific City; it’s located on Brooten Road, just south of The Inn at Pacific City.

