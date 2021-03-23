Tillamook Public Utility District, our electric utility here in South Tillamook County, is having a customer appreciation event. Their “Spring Drive-through” is planned from 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. Giveaways include a custom birdhouse kit to build with the family (by Precision Wood Manufacturing) and tree seedlings from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Tillamook P.U.D.is located at the intersection of 11th and Pacific Avenue in Tillamook.
Radio advertising on my way to work one morning last week alerted me to a free lunch opportunity for Fencepost readers. Rosenberg’s Builder’s Supply is celebrating fifteen years under their current ownership with a customer appreciation barbecue. The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. And last through the lunch hour on Thursday, April 1, no April fooling, they promised.
April 1 also kicks off the extended portion of Art Accelerated’s gallery show at Tillamook Pioneer Museum. As we go to press, I’ve completed eight inches of a twenty five inch mosaic intended for the show. It will hang there (or not) during Tuesday through Saturday open hours until the end of May. The Museum is located at 2nd and Pacific Avenues in Tillamook. There is no charge to view the art show and 20% of proceeds benefit the museum.
Thanks to Gordon McCraw, Tillamook County’s Emergency Services Coordinator, for word of educational videos regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. The locally produced videos are accessible on the Tillamook Community Health Center’s webpage at www.tillamookchc.org/covid-updates/. He describes them as that “worth watching,” and they may be useful to those who are undecided whether to have the vaccine or not. One is in English and one is in Spanish.
Remember that spring whale migration kicks off in late March and will last into June, but that the whale watching experience will look different this year due to the pandemic. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) canceled its 2021 spring Whale Watch Week program, traditionally held during spring break, meaning volunteers won’t be stationed at whale watching sites. In addition, the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay is closed.
Visitors may still enjoy this spring tradition on their own, while following statewide COVID-19 guidelines for safe travel and physical distancing. Most viewing sites managed by OPRD are open, with reduced services in some locations due to limited resources. A map of whale watching sites is available online. Google whale watch spoken here for information.
Happy birthday this week to: Willard Anderson, Aryana Cunningham, Annie Daggett, Jessica Elder, Shane Faust, Danny Gordon, Kevin Hale, Bryce Haltiner, Jean Johnson, Tim Livengood, Chloe Love, Jace Owens, Tyler Richwine, Karen Riske, Hollee Schildan, Dylan Schmid, Kelly Sigman, Jeff Turnbaugh, Clara Wheeler, Mike Wickham and Janet Woodard.
