Last Wednesday was a red letter day for the Habitat for Humanity house build in progress at Hebo. Building permits have been issued and the foundation was poured. My Honda ambled slowly by this morning, so I could gawk a bit, and yes, indeed, there is a cement slab where Tuesday there was none. Congratulations to our new neighbors, Andrea, Loto and family; it’s happening at last.
Thanks to Pat Patterson, a local since 1942, for a recent phone call. He said he had “a bone to pick with me.” I braced myself, all in good humor. Apparently, an earlier incoherent voicemail had been from him and I had failed to insert his news tip. So Pat patiently communicated again, and with better reception this time. He wants readers to know that a group of locals is looking for the Wave bus to expand service to include Sand Lake Road. Petitions to Tillamook Transportation District are coming door to door. “Folks should sign them,” he says, and now you know.
Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for March via Zoom. Melanie Merryman hosted the call and Joan Wilke led a group discussion of “Mink River,” a reread for some of us. Others in attendance, besides myself, included Rachel Pettit and Nancy Whitehead. The Late Editor of Portland Magazine, Brian Doyle, authored our book; it’s just a honey of a read. It takes place in a fictional town on the Central Oregon Coast in a bygone era. We’re considering creating a “Mink River” Book-Club-Kit for Tillamook County Library in memory of our late member, Ginger Allen.
B.J.’s Fabrics is continuing a clearance sale in March. Open hours are 9:00 a.m. until until 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. All fabric is selling for $5 per yard. Terms are cash only, at the time of purchase. B.J.’s is located next door to the Rusty Cow antique shop in downtown Cloverdale.
Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a calendar, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
In Nestucca Valley School District news, staff and students will be hosting their first ball games on the new fields at the K-8 building this season. Come root for the home team! Face masks are now optional for students, staff and visitors inside all District schools.
Tillamook County Military Veterans should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 2. Pacific Restaurant, along with community partners, will honor them with a complimentary luncheon. The event is planned from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Pacific Restaurant (2nd and Main Avenue in downtown Tillamook).
Happy birthday this week to: Willard Anderson, Aryana Cunningham, Annie Daggett, Jessica Elder, Shane Faust, Danny Gordon, Kevin Hale, Bryce Haltiner, Kathy Heathershaw, Jim Huddleston, Jean Johnson, Tim Livengood, Chloe Love, Verne Mobley, Jace Owens, Tyler Richwine, Karen Riske, Dylan Schmid, Kelly Sigman, Jeff Turnbaugh, Clara Wheeler and Mike Wickham.
