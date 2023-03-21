Our hearts go out to all who mourn the loss of recent fellow Fencepost columnist (and author of a Headlight Herald humor column) Schubert Moore, formerly of Pacific City. I read of Schubert’s passing in the Facebook post of his close friend John Tenny, who described Mr. Moore as having “just gone on hospice” for an unspecified health condition. He will be missed.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday In March (of 2023) open dates fall on the 7th and the 21st of the month. In April, open dates are the 11th and the 25th of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian church in Pacific City; it’s located on Brooten Road, just south of The Inn at Pacific City.
Hebo Christian Center offers a food bank on Saturday, March 25. It’s located across U. S. Highway 101. A sign posted there this week will advertise the hours.
Free square dance lessons are offered from 6-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, including this Wednesday, March 22 at Tillamook Elk’s Lodge. The address is 1907 Third Street, in Tillamook. Learn modern Square Dancing with the Wave Steppers of Tillamook Bay. Children nine and older welcome with an adult. For more information, call Barb 503-812-4126, or Carolyn 503-801-4044.
Oregon Coast Bank is gathering donations of the following items: body wash, cotton swabs (in their packaging), hand lotion in larger bottles with pumps, lip balm, shampoo and conditioner for him her or in unscented varieties, sport sunscreen and snacks- fruit/grain or granola bars to eat out of hand. The Bank is located at 35490 AIrport Way (where it intersects with Brooten Road) in Pacific City.
Participants will create their own decorative piece using grapevines with assistance from Bare Moon Farms at P.C. Pour on Saturday. The event is slated for 2 - 3:30 on Saturday, March 25 at P.C. Pour. The address is 33310 Cape Kiawa da Drive in Pacific City. $40 covers your supplies, instruction, and a first beverage. For more information go to pcpour.com/events or call 503-483-1337.
The Audobon Society of Lincoln City will hike the two mile “Two Rivers Nature Trail” at Nestucca National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, April 8; the public is welcome, and for free. It boasts a sweeping viewpoint of the confluence of the Nestucca and the Little Nestucca Rivers. The walk is moderate with some uneven terrain. Participants, dressed for the weather, will meet in the lower parking lot off of Christensen Road, near Oretown on U. S. Highway 101.
Happy birthday this week to: Charleen Coffelt, Shane Faust, Danny Gordon, Jeff Green, Kevin Hale, Bryce Haltiner, Kathy Heathershaw, Linus Heathershaw, Tatum Heathershaw, Jim Huddleston, Jean Johnson, Chloe Love, Verne Mobley, Jace Owens, Devin Richwine, Karen Riske, Dylan Schmid, Kelly Sigman, Angie Simnitt, Jeff Turnbaugh and Clara Wheeler.
