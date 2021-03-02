Thanks to Ruby Frye Matson of Sand Lake for word that the piece I made for the Museum’s art show recently sold. It’s a metal mosaic (on a wooden clock face painted orange) of punched bits from Peace Tea cans to form a peace sign. The art is displayed with other creations by Art Accelerated Artists at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum though April. They’re located at 2nd and Pacific Avenues in Tillamook.
We can view the art for free during the Museum’s regular hours which are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Twenty percent of proceeds benefit the museum which has been hard hit financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We can hear the latest and greatest from the Coastal Caucus, our County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor’s office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call every at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm. Reports are also given there on the latest Covid/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic. And there are updates from the Sheriff and Emergency Management departments of County government.
Local activists’ Racial and Social Equity Tillamook (RSET) is sponsoring a COVID19 Public Memorial Event. It’s planned for “all day” Saturday, March 13th at Sue Elmore Park in Tillamook (near U.S. Highway 101 and Front street in Tillamook.) Intended to serve as public acknowledgment of the challenges and suffering that COVID19 has caused in our community over the past year. The plan is to create a memorial field of white flags to symbolize the lives lost in Oregon over the past year and offer visitors a chance to walk through the flags and write thoughts, names, or memorials on the flags to share their loss with the community. All are welcome.
Remember that the Bear Den is providing a free Easter Basket to children in needy households, in limited supply, if an application is received by March 15. Pick up is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 in Nehalem. Call Leslie at 503-468-6315, go to thebearden.webnode.com or email thebearden_help@yahoo.com.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a free virtual Active Parenting series. In these online classes, parents and caregivers will learn practical parenting tips, healthy discipline methods, and information on how to develop positive qualities in children. The curriculum is designed for parents and caregivers of children ages 5-12. Free classes are scheduled from 6-7;30 p.m. Wednesdays starting March 31st and running through May 12th. For more information or to sign up, contact Mis Carlson-Swanson by email to Melissacs@tfcc.org or call (503) 842-821, extension 276.
Happy birthday this week to: Glenn Brassfield, Justin Buford, Patrick Byrd, Jeff Cherry, Chad Larimore, Rachelle Hancock, Eric Hanson, Todd Hurliman, Alexis Inman, Jim Kiser, Denise Lane, Kristi Miller, Amber Moore, Bob Parks, George Sisson, Ginger Slavens, Elizabeth Tondreau, Pierce Trent, Madeline Trost, Tiffany Watters, Landen Whiteman and Ryan Wickham.
