Thanks to Kathleen Serven for news that Nestucca High School’s back-in-action Speech Team had their first chance to compete in person (as opposed to previous online tournaments) February 12 in McMinnville. Students were both happy and nervous to be competing in person after 707 days away from their forensic family. Covid rules were carefully followed: speakers could unmask while performing or when outdoors. Most team members entered two events.
Lionel Brown, Alison Blair, Neri Tate Ramirez, Brooklynn Goodwin, and Kaitlyn Osias all performed well on their speeches. Kaitlyn and Alison took 4th Place overall in Duo Interp, and Kaitlyn took
3rd overall in Poetry. Competition was with all schools 1A to 6A, with several Portland schools participating. To have placed is an incredible feat at such a large tournament. A District Tournament is planned for Saturday, April 2.
Thanks to Nancy Whitehead for word that Nestucca High School lead a successful Red Cross blood drive last week. Students were among the volunteers and blood donors, along with school staff and community members. A record 55 people signed up to donate.
Remember that Tillamook County Fair Board and Staff will host a Spring Bazaar this weekend. Hours on Friday are noon until 7:00 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. More than thirty great vendors are expected, including handmade items, home and seasonal décor, gifts and much more. Admission and parking are free. The fairgrounds are located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street.
An Introduction to Problem Gambling Prevention will be presented via Zoom for free in mid-March. Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring the event in partnership with Northwest Parenting. It’s planned for 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
Attendees will learn about problem gambling, the continuum of gambling behavior, impacts of problem gambling, problem gambling prevention strategies, and helpful resources. This training was designed to be beneficial for parents, caretakers, or other caring adults, along with those impacted by problem gambling. Registration is limited to to 20 participants that live or work in Tillamook, Clatsop, or Columbia Counties. For more information or to register email Janeanek@tfcc.org or call her at 503-842-8201 extension, 270.
Don’t forget that Habitat for Humanity is recruiting partner families (including individuals and couples) who wish to become homeowners. Their mission is safe, affordable housing for all. Apply today at Tillamook Habitat.org. Applications will be accepted through March 18.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, a neighbor to my North, will celebrate 100 years this summer. Their Centennial Committee seeks pictures and stories in order to document the history of the sweet little church. To contribute, call Karen Peterson, 503-801-4427 or email fritzimax7@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Glenn Brassfield, Justin Buford, Patrick Byrd, Jeff Cherry, Shane Dedmon, Rachelle Hancock, Eric Hanson, Todd Hurliman, Alexis Inman, Denise Lane, Chad Larimore, Kristi Miller, Amber Moore, Bob Parks, George Sisson, Ginger Slavens, Elizabeth Tondreau, Pierce Trent, Madeline Trost, Tiffany Watters, Landen Whiteman and Ryan Wickham.
