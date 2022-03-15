Speedy recovery wishes go out to Joani Moore, of Pacific City who recently broke her leg. Because she is busy recuperating from that injury, Merrily Ario is coming aboard as the publicity person for Nesko Women’s Club; welcome Merrily. Merrily writes that Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Friday at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Catered lunch will be available for $12 or we may bring our own. There is a $3 fee for use of the room. To reserve lunch, call Julie Krohn, 503-863-9307. Nesko is open to any woman residing in south Tillamook County.
B.J.’s Fabrics is continuing a clearance sale in March. Open hours are 9:00 a.m. until until 4:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. All fabric is selling for $5 per yard. Terms are cash only., at the time of purchase. B.J.’s is located next door to the Rusty Cow antique shop in downtown Cloverdale.
Don’t forget that Habitat for Humanity is recruiting partner families (including individuals and couples) who wish to become homeowners. Their mission is safe, affordable housing for all. Apply today at Tillamook Habitat.org. Applications will be accepted through March 18.
Speaking of Pacific City, South Tillamook County Library has new hours, again. They’re open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. They close between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. daily, for lunch.
Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. Holiday closures and sports events for Nestucca Valley School District, along with Clover’s Day, and Dory Days events are included. The price is $10.00 each. If you purchased a 2019 calendar, a member of the club will contact you. If you were an advertiser, you’ll be contacted about that. If you’d like to sign up for a calendar, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, a neighbor to my North, will celebrate 100 years this summer.Their Centennial Committee seeks pictures and stories in order to document the history of the sweet little church. To contribute, call Karen Peterson, 503-801-4427 or email fritzimax7@gmail.com.
A windstorm early in December downed a tree into the front porch of my hundred year old house. I filed an insurance claim and received a chunk of cash for repairs in no time. I have telephoned more than a dozen building and home repair contactors, most referred to me with enthusiasm by friends in the community. So far, only one has returned my calls and none have yet provided a bid. It’s been three months.
I know that I am not the only homeowner in our community struggling to hire construction jobs done. Please contact me, using the information provided near my photo in this space, if you are registered with the State and are interested in bidding on the job. I will report back on my progress in a future column.
Happy birthday this week to: Kelly Armstrong, John Barcroft, Logan Blackburn, Lee Brassfield, Tom Cabral, Charleen Coffelt, Rowan Dillon, David Eckhardt, Cara Elder, Jeff Green, Paul Hopkes, Nathan Huddleston, Jim Lasley, Abigail Love, Frances Madachy, Cynthia Marshall, Devin Richwine, Michael Schmitz, Betsy Sisson, Forrest Whiteman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.