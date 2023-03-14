My roommate had good news late last week so we celebrated Friday afternoon with lunch out. Leo chose Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, which is located in the southern most Lincoln City neighborhood; I think it’s called “Taft.” The bar is right on U.S.Highway 101, it was easy to find. Every seat in the house was full once we settled in, with a lone bartender waiting on all of us. Shelly was so friendly, attentive and competent that I mistook her for the owner!
Besides appetizers, sandwiches and pizza, the menu has a generous section dedicated to breakfast. I was tempted to go that route, but opted instead for a cheese steak sandwich with broth on the side for dipping. It may have been the best sandwich I ever ate; it was so good. Leo was very happy with his club sandwich. We had leftovers enough for another meal.
Participants will learn to make shea butter in a “Soap Making” class at P.C. Pour on Friday night. Bare Moon Farms is sponsoring the event which is slated from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17. A $40 fee includes instruction, all supplies and your first beverage. R.S.V.P. at P.C.Pour.com/event. The address is 33310 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Free Bingo is offered there from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
Free square dance lessons are offered from 6:00-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, including this Wednesday, March 15 at Tillamook Elk’s Lodge. The address is 1907 Third Street, in Tillamook. Learn modern Square Dancing with the Wave Steppers of Tillamook Bay. Children nine and older welcome with an adult. For more information, call Barb 503-812-4126, or Carolyn 503-801-4044.
South County Food Pantry serves households in Nestucca Valley School District. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. every other Tuesday. In March (this year) open dates fall on the 7th and the 21st of the month. They’re located in the annex of the Presbyterian Church in Pacific City; it’s on Brooten Road, just south of the Inn at Pacific City.
Speaking of assistance for those in need, Oregon Coast Bank is gathering donations of the following items: body wash, cotton swabs (in their packaging), hand lotion in larger bottles with pumps, lip balm, shampoo and conditioner for him her or in unscented varieties, sport sunscreen and snacks- fruit/grain or granola bars to eat out of hand. The Bank is located at 35490 AIrport Way (where it intersects with Brooten Road) in Pacific City.
Don’t forget that Pacific City Joint Water Sanitary Authority will hold their monthly business meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Kiawanda Community Center. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City.
Remember that Nesko Women’s Club will meet for March at 11:30 on Friday March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). A program will be presented by John Tenny, Director Emeritus of the Post Graduate School of Education at Willamette University. He will speak on how the brain learns. For reservations, call Cathy, 541-622-3104.
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day on Friday, dear reader; don’t forget to wear green.
Happy birthday this week to: Kelly Armstrong, John Barcroft, Logan Blackburn, Lee Brassfield, Diana Clark, Rowan Dillon, David Eckhardt, Riley Gilhuly, Jeanette Hagerty, Paul Hopkes, Nathan Huddleston, Ginny Jacobs, Jim Lasley, Abigail Love, Frances Madachy, Cynthia Marshall, Michael Schmidt, Betsy Sisson, Charlote Wettstein and F.J. Whiteman.
