My roommate had good news late last week so we celebrated Friday afternoon with lunch out. Leo chose Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, which is located in the southern most Lincoln City neighborhood; I think it’s called “Taft.” The bar is right on U.S.Highway 101, it was easy to find. Every seat in the house was full once we settled in, with a lone bartender waiting on all of us. Shelly was so friendly, attentive and competent that I mistook her for the owner!

Besides appetizers, sandwiches and pizza, the menu has a generous section dedicated to breakfast. I was tempted to go that route, but opted instead for a cheese steak sandwich with broth on the side for dipping. It may have been the best sandwich I ever ate; it was so good. Leo was very happy with his club sandwich. We had leftovers enough for another meal.

