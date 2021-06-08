Did you know that our Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) and South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps (STCEVC) Vaccine Team is delivering a dose of the Covid 19 vaccine at a time to people at work in South Tillamook County? Offered is the single dose shot by Johnson and Johnson to anyone working between Hemlock and Neskowin. Thanks to Marge Jozsa, STCEVC President, for getting word to us. If you are interested, please email margejozsa@gmail.com to make arrangements. If you don’t have email call NRFPD at 503-392-3313.
I visited Cloverdale’s trio of art galleries over the recent weekend to be sure they know about updates underway in the Haadlight Herald’s “Visit Tillamook” (see below). It was good to see Marilyn Burkhardt and Tom Goodwin and to meet Wendy Thompson and Jay Ylvisaker. Tom owns and operates the Tom Goodwin Gallery. Marilyn and Wendy both work out of Burkhardt Gallery and Jay owns and operates Shrine Gallery. All three are located within shouting distance of the Rusty Cow Antiques shop on U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale.
I appreciated Tom introducing me to Jay and the Shrine Gallery which I toured while I was there. Inventory includes ceramics and jewelry among other treasures, but the stars of the show are numerous hand carved wood shrines. For the religious, spiritual, mindful or lovers of beauty among us, offerings range from an arched tabletop size “Fairy Shrine” to wall dominating jaw droppers of exquisite detail. They are just beautiful. For more information, go to Shrinegallery.com.
Don’t forget that Art Accelerated is partnering with “Visit Tillamook” (a visitor’s guide) to update their county art listings; recent versions have been very out of date. If you represent a south Tillamook County business that shows local art, now is the time to update Visit Tillamook. Go to tillamookcoast.com for inspiration, then contact Chelsea Yarnell by email to cyannel22@gmail.com to submit a listing.
Thanks to Doug Olson, President of the Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce for writing with an update about the summer calendar. He reports that Clover’s Day (traditionally the first Saturday in July), 4th of July fireworks and Dory Days (traditionally the third weekend in July) are all going to happen, in some form, this summer.
He reminds readers that the Chamber has set a goal to raise $3,500 by July 1 to cover a July 4th fireworks display and to provide some cleanup and advertising. Our help is needed. Please send donations to PO Box 1078, Pacific City, Oregon 97135.
Three sections of the north coast trail system in Tillamook County will remain closed until at least spring 2023 while crews remove dangerous trees left from the September 2020 windstorm. A trail at Cape Lookout State Park and two sections of trails at Oswald West State Park are impassable due to downed trees and will require extensive work to reopen.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market is open for the season. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays, through October 2. They’re located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane (across from Neskowin Beach Wayside, a recent location). There is something for everyone there, including live music. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Jackson Fitch, Ayla Flinter, Debbie Hale, Violet Hale, Averie Hancock, Tony Hancock, Clyde Jones, Todd Peterson, Katarina Scott, Mary Ann Somdahl, Ardeth Wheeler and Derrell Wheeler.
