Hebo Women’s Book Club met for May last week. The Zoom meeting was hosted by Melanie Merryman, and I led our discussion of “The House of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea. Besides the two of us, attendees included Rachel Pettit, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. To a person, each of us had trouble tracking the story’s characters. Two who read the book created a “family tree” on paper. We who listened to the book listened to it over again, for clarity. The two who just started the book intend to finish the read. The well-written story covers a week in the extended family of “Big Angel,” a character based on the author’s oldest brother. The narrative begins with the funeral of the matriarch (the brothers’ mother) and ends with Big Angel’s 70th birthday bash. I laughed aloud frequently listening to the tale and I heartily recommend it.
Free fine-art workshops for youth are on offer at the Fairview Grange, 5520 Third Street (at Olsen Road) in Tillamook. The first, “Structural Ceramics,” is planned from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20. “Theater is Fun,” another free workshop, is planned from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursdays, June 16 and 30th. For more information, send email to occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com or call Lawrence Adrian, 503-801-0603.
Remember that there are garden plots available at the South Tillamook County Library’s community garden. They cost $40 for the season. For more information or to arrange for payment contact Melanie. Her telephone is 503-812-0981 or email texegon@yahoo.com
Clover’s Day details have reached our Fencepost in-box. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light northward at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
Now that the weather is warmer and dryer, and with Father’s Day right around the corner, backyard barbecues may be in your plans. Thanks to Gordon McGraw for good advice. “Grills and smokers, while creating delicious cookout fare, have a great potential for danger. Before your first grill of the year and often during grilling season, make sure your grill is ready for the job. Keep it clean of grease, inspect propane fuel lines, and position your grill away from structures, trees and high-traffic walkways. You should also take precautions in case a flare-up or fire should occur. Keep an extinguisher nearby and make sure to know how to cut off fuel lines if you are using propane. It’s essential that a lit or hot grill is never left unattended; a responsible adult should stand guard as “grillmaster” to control flames and keep children or pets away from hot surfaces.”
> Happy birthday this week to: Jackson Fitch, Debbie Hale, Violet Hale, Averie Hancock, Tony Hancock, Todd Peterson, Katarina Scott, Mary Ann Somdahl, Ardeth Wheeler and Derrell Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.