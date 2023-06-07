I traveled over Memorial Day weekend to the Willamette Valley to tour Schreiner’s Iris Garden near Salem. I strolled with a friend from high school and my Chihuahua Maggie on a pink leash underfoot through several sizable fields of evenly spaced iris plants in full bloom. Each flower showed her own colors in a frilly display and the air smelled like a memory of heaven, had one ever been.
The flowers had names, posted on white markers at the end of the rows. Some favorites were “Sassafrass,” “Gotham City” and the almost black “Devil’s Anvil.” Several had “Nestucca” or Tillamook” in their name and I wondered if their corms were better growers here at the coast. The gardens closed for the season after Memorial Day, but I hope to return next year. The experience was a bargain for the $5 we paid.
Tillamook County library is launching a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it will run from June 12 through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. June events there include The Amazing Bubble Man at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 and a program by Border Collie International at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (June 14 and 28) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Oregon Coast Aquarium is seeking local families with children ages 8-11 to participate in a scientific learning adventure this summer. During a series of six hands-on workshops, your family will have the opportunity to explore coastal ecosystems and discover how these unique habitats are interdependent. The projects will deepen students’ understanding of scientific tools and methods, connect with local STEM resources and better connect with our coastal home. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16. Email education@aquarium.org to be connected to the application online, or call 541-867-3474, extension 1142.
Bay City Arts Center will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. through noon on Sunday, June 18, which is Father’s Day, at the Center. The address is 5680 A Street in Bay City. Called an “Artful Breakfast,” the event serves up beans, eggs, fruit, pancakes and salsa with coffee or tea to wash it all down. I hear that it’s “great food, cooked by great people, for a great cause.” For more information, call 503-377-9620.
Vendor applications are being accepted for Clover’s Day. Vendor hours are 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Vendor space will be assigned in the order that applications are received and will be accepted through June 30. Paper applications are available at The Rusty Cow Antique Store in Cloverdale. For more information, call John- 503-812-6035.
Happy birthday this week to: David Bankston, Kameron Bowen, Jackson Fitch, Terry Gross, Debbie Hale, Violet Hale, Averie Hancock, Tony Hancock, Jessica Haslam, Todd Peterson, Katarina Scott, Isaiah Shores, Mike Streeter, Darrell Wheeler, Houston Woods and Tyler Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.