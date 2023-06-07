I traveled over Memorial Day weekend to the Willamette Valley to tour Schreiner’s Iris Garden near Salem. I strolled with a friend from high school and my Chihuahua Maggie on a pink leash underfoot through several sizable fields of evenly spaced iris plants in full bloom. Each flower showed her own colors in a frilly display and the air smelled like a memory of heaven, had one ever been.

The flowers had names, posted on white markers at the end of the rows. Some favorites were “Sassafrass,” “Gotham City” and the almost black “Devil’s Anvil.”  Several had “Nestucca” or Tillamook” in their name and I wondered if their corms were better growers here at the coast. The gardens closed for the season after Memorial Day, but I hope to return next year. The experience was a bargain for the $5 we paid.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted: