Thanks to Debra Knopf, Executive Director at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC), for reaching out to Fencepost readers. Her email explains that KCC is a local nonprofit that has historically been self-supporting through space rental and event hosting along with generous donations from the community. Because KCC was forced to close in March (due to social distancing requirements related to COVID 19), expected revenue has been lost. The center was fortunate to receive a grant from a Payroll Protection Progam, and the Board has taken aggressive steps to reduce costs, but financial support is needed for KCC to reopen when the crisis is over. Consider donation on their Facebook page or at https://www.kiawanda.com/support-kcc/ Checks, made payable to Kiawanda Community Center can be mailed to P.O. Box 1111, Pacific City, OR 97135.
I treated myself to a new sandwich at Antonette’s Kitchen last week. Known as “The Rachel,” it consists of turkey and Swiss cheese with thousand island dressing and kraut on sour dough bread, with a pickle spear and a side for $10. It was yummy and is available off the menu any time. Owner Toni Lamers is reopening Antonette’s Kitchen South this week (located in the former Katie;’s Korner, within The Rusty Cow antique shop in downtown Cloverdale). Hours are 11 a.m. - 3: p.m. Monday through Friday for carryout. They have a new phone number; it’s 503-318-6304.
Some local eateries have reopened indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carry out as well. Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 a.m. until 3ish p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They have one table indoors, available on a first come, first served basis.
In Pacific City, Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open with limited seating, from 11:30-8 p.m. seven days a week. Los Corporales is offering seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-9:00 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; there are expanded hours for carry out; see below. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12-9 Fridays and Saturdays. “The Village Scoop,” offers ice cream in the parking lot; it’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-8 p.m., weather allowing.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2- 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 - 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy birthday this week to: Aleesha Baumgartner, Bill Chance, Monica Dorning, Violet Hale, Averie Hancock, Jessica Haslam, Maverick Josi, Kari Kellow, Cindy McKillip, Ryan McKillip, Todd Peterson, Katarina Scott, Isaiah Shores, Blake Slavens, Jill Slavens, Mike Streeter, Addison Trent, Tami Whiteman, Mandy Wickham and Tyler Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.