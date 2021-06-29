Thanks to Doug Olson (Pacific City-Nestucca Chamber of Commerce Treasurer) for sending details on this year’s 61st Annual Dory Days event. The parade is planned for 11: a.m. on Saturday, July 17 in Pacific City. As usual, it will form at the county boat ramp on Sunset Drive and proceed across the Beachy Bridge on Pacific Avenue to the center of town and north on Brooten Road to Chester’s grocery store. The fun begins at 11:00 am.
“We expect a great collection of world-famous dory boats, classic cars, local favorites like Smokey the Bear, the Dory Days Princess and Junior Princess and a surprise Grand Marshall,” Olson enthused. He went on to point out that “Dory Days is one of only 21 Oregon events to become part of the Oregon Heritage Tradition.”
Anyone can join the parade. Applications are available in Pacific City at: Ben & Jeff’s, Cape Kiwanda Marketplace, Chester’s, Inn at Cape Kiawanda, Kiawanda Community Center, Los Caporales, Lucky Beach Boutique, MegPie’s Bakery & Café, Sportsman’s Pub, True Value Hardware, Twist Wine, U.S. Post office and Windermere Real Estate. Submit yours to PCNV Chamber at P.O. Box 1078, Pacific City, OR 97135.
Some volunteers are needed for the parade. If you are interested, send a quick email with your phone number to the chamber at pcnvchamber@gmail.com
Remember that fireworks are planned for dusk on the evening of Sunday, July 4 at the beach in Pacific City.
Don’t forget that Clover’s Day is planned for Saturday, July 3. Besides the parade, live music, a petting zoo, treats, and a beer garden are planned. Staging for the parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive in Cloverdale. The procession will follow Parkway Drive to one lane of U.S. Highway 101 and proceed north to the NAPA store and back to Parkway Drive. It traditionally circles twice.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They’re located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer’s Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it’s worth attending both-- or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
The “Harm Reduction Needle Exchange” provides safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly, in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Happy Independence Day, dear readers! Happy birthday this week to: Leonardo Frodl. Bailey Hamilton, Janet Hansen, Don Harrison, Jr., Vonnie Hurliman, Blake Inman, Peggy Kellow, Mickey Hays, Ruby Kendrick, Myrna Lutz, Regina Moore, Bobby Nedrow, Alexis Nelson, Christina Oulman, Andrea Polivka, Jamie Sigman, Wes Spidell,Tony Swirtz, Verna Wilkinson and Justin Wills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.