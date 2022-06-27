Clover’s Day this Saturday will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light northward at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
Remember that Neskowin and Pacific City Farmers' Markets have reopened for the season. Neskowin's event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City's Farmer's Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Cloverdale's own Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen will perform at Pacific City Farmers' Market on Sunday, July 3.
An informal “Walk-around” (not legally a parade) is planned for 10 a.m. on July 4th in the village at Neskowin. Nesko Women’s Club will set up on the lawn adjacent to Neskowin Marketplace for a sale, their biggest fundraiser of the year. The sale will run from 8:00 a.m. until noon and will include a book sale, a bake sale, a jewelry table a children’s table, two raffles and coffee to go. I’m told that there are “tons of books,” and that homemade baked goods will include pies, cakes, cookies and doughnuts.
Tillamook County Transportation District has a free shuttle service operating in Pacific City on the 4th of July. It runs from Whalen Island at the north to Bob Straub State Park on the south with a side trip across the bridge to Chester's Market on the north and the intersection of Brooten Road and Stephen Avenue on the south.
A fireworks show is slated for dusk at Bob Straub State Park in Pacific City, that evening.
Grub Club is providing free lunches for youth through age 18 this summer at Tillamook County Library's Main Branch. Sack lunches are available between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on weekdays through September 2. Lunches are available in the children's section and the library is located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook.
Thanks to Gordon McGraw, Tillamook COunty's emergency preparedness guru, for good advice. "Enjoy the weekend but keep safety in mind, there is the heat safety, fire safety, sunburn safety, water safety and safety on the road. Be ever mindful of not leaving you pets or children in a parked car, even with the windows down, the car interior can get really hot, really quick in these conditions."
Happy Independence Day, dear readers! Happy birthday this week to: Lenny Frodl, Bailey Hamilton, Janet Hansen, Don Harrison Jr., Mickey Hays, Peggy Kellow, Ruby Kendrick, Myrna Lutz, Regina Moore, Alexis Nelson, Christina Oulman, Andrea Polivka, Jamie Sigman, Wes Spidell, Tony Swirtz and Verna Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.