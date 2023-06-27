Hats off to the Tuesday Stitchers who pieced 45 handmade quilts for Nestucca High School graduates. The project kept them busy for more than three months, and the fruits of their labor are now treasured heirlooms for South County’s own. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays weekly at Kiawanda Community Center to sew. Last I knew, the forty-seven-member throng averaged 25 sewers a week and welcomed new stitchers for free. (There may be a charge for use of the space; if so, it wasn’t published.) The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s June 27. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from 12-2 p.m.
Tillamook Junior High School offers a food pantry from 3-4 every other Thursday starting June 22 at the Family Resource Center, and Tillamook High School has a food bank from 3-4 p.m. every other Tuesday, at the back entrance, near the track. It starts June 27.
Tillamook County library has launched a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it will run from June 12 through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. June events there include The Amazing Bubble Man at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 and a program by Border Collie International at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (June 14 and 28) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Nesko Women’s Club plans a “Bake, Plant, and Pottery Sale” with raffles for a handmade quilt and a lovely glass float. The event will run from 8 a.m. until around noon on Tuesday, July 4th in front of Neskowin Trading Company which is located near the wayside in Neskowin. Raffle tickets are also available at Oregon Coast Bank in Pacific City through July 3.
Congratulations to my Parkway Drive, Cloverdale neighbors, Dean and Laurie (Schrock) Bones on fifty years of marriage. I hear that the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary earlier this month.
Happy birthday last week to: Sophie Christiansen, Scott Culp, Ralph Ferguson, Teanna Fitch, Jacquie Fitch, Richard Gann, David Hale, Jr., Chad Hancock, Raquel Hays, Clayton Heitsman, David Hopkes, Walter Krueger, Joann Love, Brandi Rausch, Karine Schaefer, Hanna Sigman, Debora Simnitt and Ben Trent.
Happy birthday this week to: Steve Adkins, Jamison Dooher, Leonardo Frodl, Bailey Hamilton, Don Harrison, Jr., Mickey Hays, Lilyane Ihnat, Ruby Kendrick, Alexis Nelson, Andrea Polivka, Jamie SIgman, Wes Spidell, and Verna Wilkinson.
