Hats off to the Tuesday Stitchers who pieced 45 handmade quilts for Nestucca High School graduates. The project kept them busy for more than three months, and the fruits of their labor are now treasured heirlooms for South County’s own. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays weekly at Kiawanda Community Center to sew. Last I knew, the forty-seven-member throng averaged 25 sewers a week and welcomed new stitchers for free. (There may be a charge for use of the space; if so, it wasn’t published.) The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.

Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s June 27. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from 12-2 p.m.

