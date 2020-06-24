Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity will build a house in Hebo next year. They seek a partner family (couples and individuals can be selected too!) to house in the new home, which will be built to suit them. Wouldn’t it be lovely if a south Tillamook County household applied for and was awarded the opportunity? Qualifications include residence in Tillamook County, a willingness to partner (Habitat families perform 500 hours of sweat equity) and ability to pay the affordable mortgage. Apply today; go to tillamookhabitat.org and click the “be a homeowner” tab- or call Cami at 503-377-0204 for a paper application packet. It takes about fifteen minutes, and you need not gather any documentation until the next phase of the process.
June has been an adventure of a month for me personally. My Honda Fit was damaged while parked on the street in Tillamook for work on June 4. A pickup truck collided with a rear wheel-well; damage that seemed repairable at first glance. E & E Auto body arranged a tow, transported me to the rental car they had waiting and provided a prompt work estimate. Unfortunately, the cost to repair exceeded even the high Bluebook value for the car. Negotiations with an unremarkable insurance company eventually reached a settlement. I purchased a replacement, the same 2013 model in a different color; and the transaction was approved remotely, thanks to Beaverton Honda. I recommend my salesperson, Brandon Pollard, who went out of his way to assure my satisfaction. The new car has 83,000 fewer miles than my former model; a few months of car payments will be worth the years longer it’s on the road.
(We appreciate Melanie Merryman providing word that there are two more Little Libraries in South Tillamook County that I didn’t know about. Raines Resort, on the main thoroughfare in Woods has a little library. There’s also a version at Pacific City Post Office. Recent Fencepost columns have announced new Little Libraries on Hebo Lane near the Post Office in Hebo, and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. We are each invited to take a book, to leave a book (or both) at any or all of the four locations.
A “Rally for Justice and Equality” continues weekly through Election Day. The vigil gathers at noon each Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Front Street in Tillamook and disperses at 1 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their own signs, wear face masks (in light of Covid 19 concerns), and dress for the weather. The group rallies to remember black lives lost to police violence and to call for systematic change in the United States. For more information email progressiveactiontillamook20@gmail.com.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays and features offerings beyond edibles. Hours are 10 until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors and shoppers from Covid 19.
Happy birthday this week to: Steve Adkins, Scott Culp, Jacquie Fitch, David Hale, Jr., Bailey Hamilton, Chad Hancock, Raquel Hays, Clayton Heitsman, David Hopkes, Lilyane Ihnat, Ruby Kendrick, Christopher Kittell, Regina Moore, Alexis Nelson, Walter Krueger, Joann Love, Brandi Rausch, Tony Swirtz and Verna Wilkinson.
