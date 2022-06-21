Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offering a “Question, Persuade, & Refer” (QPR) Gatekeeper training. The free workshop is slated from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, via Zoom. QPR Gatekeeper trainings are community mental health interventions that decrease the rate of suicide in communities where they are taught, according to peer-reviewed research. Registration will be limited to twenty participants that reside or work in Tillamook County. For more information or to register, email JaneaneK@TFCC.org or by call (503) 842-8201 extension 270.
An informal “Walk-around” (not legally a parade) is planned for 10 a.m. on July 4th in the village at Neskowin. Nesko Women’s Club will set up on the lawn adjacent to Neskowin Marketplace for a sale, their biggest fundraiser of the year. The sale will run from 8:00 a.m. until noon and will include a book sale, a bake sale, a jewelry table a children’s table, two raffles and coffee to go. I’m told that there are “tons of books,” and that homemade baked goods will include pies, cakes, cookies and doughnuts.
Clover’s Day will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light northward at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
A free fine-art workshop for youth is on offer at the Fairview Grange, 5520 Third Street (at Olsen Road) in Tillamook. “Theater is Fun,” is planned from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, 30th. For more information, or to be in email contact, go to occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com or call Lawrence Adrian, 503-801-0603.
Marilyn Burkhardt will host art classes in the month to come. “Nature Printing” Is planned for Sunday, June 26. “Japanese Paper Marbling” will happen July 10. Each is scheduled from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and costs $45. For Covid protocols, more information, or to sign up, call Marilyn, 503-354-7198.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for updating us with word that two plots remain available at the South Tillamook County Library’s community garden. They cost $40 for the season. For more information or to arrange for payment contact Melanie. Her telephone is 503-812-0981 or email texegon@yahoo.com
Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy birthday this week to: Steve Adkins, Scott Culp, Noelle Ehly, Jacquie Fitch, Teanna Fitch, David Hale Jr., Chad Hancock, Raquel Hays, Clayton Heitsman, David Hopkes, Lillyane Ihnat, Christopher Kittell, Walter Krueger, Joann Love, Marissa McMahon, Brandi Rausch, Karine Schaefer and Don Schildan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.