We appreciate Doug Olson, Pacific City, Nestucca Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, writing with details about 4th of July weekend. Fireworks are planned for dusk on the evening of Sunday, July 4 at the beach in Pacific City. (July 5 is the national holiday.) Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) volunteers will help set up and be on duty during the professional event. Sponsors are Business Oregon, Nestucca Ridge family of companies, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Doug included details regarding Clover’s Day as well. The event is planned for Saturday, July 3. Staging for the parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive in Cloverdale. Led by a dairy cow named (for the day at least) “Clover,” the procession will follow Parkway Drive to one lane of U.S. Highway 101 and proceed north to the NAPA store and back to Parkway Drive. It traditionally circles twice. Applications for parade entries are available at the Rusty Cow (antiques store) on U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale or request a fillable PDF by email to cloversdaycelebration@gmail.com. There is no word as we go to press on music, vendors or other attractions., but we'll have our parade. John Seymour is the chair of the Cloverdale Committee.
Thanks to Jeanette Miller, of Pacific City, for word that Nesko Women’s Club will resume meetings at 11:00 a.m. this Friday, June 25 They gather at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. The Club is open to any woman residing in south Tillamook County (Nestucca School District boundaries) and they welcome visitors. Members pay dues to support the philanthropic group’s expenses and local giving.
The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District (NRFPD) and STCEV (South Tillamook County Emergency Volunteers) in partnership with the Nesko Women's Club and Kiawanda Community will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, on Friday June 25th from 11:00 to 2:00 for anyone wanting a one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk- ins are welcome.
I also received an update from the Library Thrift Store. They’re located across from Grateful Bread Bakery on Brooten Road in Pacific City and accept cash or checks but no debit or credit cards. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They plan a series of summer sales starting this Thursday. This first sale will see all clothes and accessories selling for reduced prices. Keep an eye out for future sales on their Facebook page (Search for South Tillamook County Library on Facebook.com). We’re asked to wear a facemask inside the shop.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They’re located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer’s Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City.
While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not- so it’s worth attending both- or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Happy birthday this week to: Steve Adkins, Scott Culp, Noelle Ehly, Jacquie Fitch, Teanna Fitch, David Hale, Jr., Chad Hancock, Raquel Hays, Clayton Heitsman, David Hopkes, Lilyane Ihnat, Christopher Kittell, Walter Krueger, Joann Love, Marissa McMahon, Brandi Rausch, Karine Schaefer and Don Schildan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.