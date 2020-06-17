Thanks to Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen, of Cloverdale, for organizing a peaceful demonstration last Saturday in Tillamook in Honor of George Floyd who was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis. My older son Chory and I traveled to town, along with three hundred others to line a stretch of the highway. Most wore face masks in light of the ongoing threat of Covid 19 (so it was challenging to recognize each other but) other locals included: Fred Bassett, Rachael Cardwell, Kim and Mark Cavatorta, Sonya Kazen, Nancy Oleson, Gordon and Nancy Whitehead. Progressive Action Tillamook plans 12 p.m. Saturday rallies at U.S. Highway 101 and Front Street until November’s election. Inquire with progressiveactiontillamook20@gmail.com.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays. Hours are 10 until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors and shoppers from COVID 19.
Some local eateries have re-opened indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 3:00 ish p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They have one table indoors, available on a first come, first served basis.
In Cloverdale, Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Pacific City, Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open with limited seating, from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; there are expanded hours for carryout; see below. Pelican Pub, 503.483.3022, is open from 10:30 until 10:00 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10:00 p.m. daily. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3 until 8:00 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12 until 9:00 Fridays and Saturdays. The Village Scoop, offers ice cream in the parking lot; it’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 until 8 p.m., weather allowing.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 12 until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy Father’s Day dear readers and to my dear my stepdad Dave, reading the Headlight Herald in Boardman. Happy birthday this week to: Sophie Christiansen, Noelle Ehly, Teanna Fitch, Richard Gann, Robert Gann, Larry Love, Marissa McMahon, Dan Pengelly, Karine Schaefer, Don Schildan and Ben Trent.
