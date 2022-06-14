An informal “Walk-around” (not legally a parade) is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4th in the village at Neskowin. Nesko Women’s Club will set up on the lawn adjacent to Neskowin Marketplace for their biggest fund raiser of the year. The sale will run from 8:00 a.m. until noon and will include a book sale, a bake sale, a jewelry table a children’s table, two raffles and coffee to go. I’m told that there are “tons of books,” and that homemade baked goods will include pies, cakes, cookies and doughnuts!
Clover’s Day details have reached our Fencepost in-box. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light northward at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
Thanks to Marilyn Burkhardt for writing with a correction regarding the dates for the art classes she’ll host in the month to come. “Block Printing” was held last weekend. “Nature Printing” Is planned for Sunday, June 26. “Japanese Paper Marbling” will happen July 10. Each is scheduled from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and costs $45. For Covid protocols, more information, or to sign up, call Marilyn, 503-354-7198.
Cloverdale’s own folk singer songwriter Duo Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen will perform at the Manzanita Farmers’ Market this Friday night. They’re live from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The event is located on Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Manzanita is the northernmost village located within Tillamook County. Plenty of dinner worthy fair is offered at the market I hear, so we can make it our Friday night date.
Free fine-art workshops for youth are on offer at the Fairview Grange, 5520 Third Street (at Olsen Road) in Tillamook. The first, “Structural Ceramics,” is planned 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 20. “Theater is Fun,” another free workshop, is planned from 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays, June 16 and 30th. For more information, or to be in email contact, go to occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com or call Lawrence Adrian, 503-801-0603.
Remember that there are garden plots available at the South Tillamook County Library’s community garden. They cost $40 for the season. For more information or to arrange for payment contact Melanie. Her telephone is 503-812-0981 or email texegon@yahoo.com
Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy Fathers’ Day dear readers! Happy birthday this week to: Dustin Eichelberg, Sophie Christiansen, Ayla Flinter, Richard Gann, Clyde Jones, Larry Love, Gina Maack, Aron Moore, Dan Pengelly, Josh Sisco, Ben Trent, David Twigg, Ryan Upright and Ardeth Wheeler.
