As we go to press, the Fencepost inbox has received email announcing the opening of Pacific City Farmer’s Market which runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. Unfortunately, the message is too late to promote opening day, which was this recent weekend. I hope you learned of the event elsewhere, so you could enjoy folk music midday by Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen of Cloverdale. The singer-songwriter couple have another gig on August 5th in North County. Watch this space for details. The Market is held (rain or shine!) in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street, off of Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer’s Market is also open for the season. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They’re located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane (across from Neskowin Beach Wayside, a recent location). For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not- so it’s worth attending both- or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
With school out for summer, there may be more mouths to feed during the week at your house. Several locations in Tillamook offer free lunch for anyone age 1-18. Visit Champion Apartments (4317 Brookfield Avenue) between 11:35-11:55 a.m., Tillamook County Public Library (Main Branch, located at Third and Stillwell) or Glenhaven Apartments (403 Pine Avenue) from Noon- 12:20 p.m. or Tillamook United Methodist Church (3808 12th Street) from Noon- 12:30 p.m.
There are three Food Pantries in South Tillamook County which provide food boxes to any household in need. South County Food Pantry is located within the Nestucca Presbyterian Church (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. on June 15 and 29. Pass it On Ministries is open from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Tuesdays and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly. They’re located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver. Hebo Christian Center (located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office) is open from Noon- 2:00 p.m. on June 26.
Clover’s Day is planned for Saturday, July 3. Watch this space for details, as I know them. I learned on Facebook that applications for the parade that day are available at the Rusty Cow antiques store on U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale or we may request a fillable PDF by email to cloversdaycelebration@gmail.com. The email address may also be a good resource for more information about the event.
Fourth of July fireworks are planned for dusk on the evening of Sunday, July 4 at the beach in Pacific City. (July 5 is the national holiday.) Organizers need to raise $3,500 by July 1 to cover the show and to provide some cleanup and advertising. Please send donations to PO Box 1078, Pacific City, Oregon 97135.
We can hear the latest and greatest from the Coastal Caucus, our County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor’s office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call every at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm. Reports are also given there on the latest Covid/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic.
Hebo Women’s Book Club simply won’t be the same with the passing of our friend Ginger Allen, of Tierra del Mar. She passed away on Mother’s Day; our hearts go out to all who grieve this loss.
Happy birthday this week to: Sophie Christiansen, Dustin Eichelberg, Richard Gann, Robert Gann, Mark Layman, Larry Love, Gina Maack, Aron Moore, Dan Pengelly, Josh Sisco, Ben Trent, David Twigg, Ryan Upright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.