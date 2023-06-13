Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Grub Club offers several free lunch sights, in Tillamook at 11:40 a.m. weekdays, starting Monday, June 12. The meals must be consumed on sight. Go to Champion Park Apartments, Glen Haven Apartments, Tillamook County Library, Main Branch, or Trask River apartments. If you have no access to the internet for addresses, know that the library is located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in downtown Tillamook, the most central of the locations. Grub Club is also offered at Bay City United Methodist Church.
Tillamook Junior High School offers a food pantry from 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursday starting June 22 at the Family Resource Center, and Tillamook High School has a food bank from 3 to 4 p.m. every other Tuesday, at the back entrance, near the track. It starts June 27.
In South County, Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30 to 6 p.m. every other Tuesday. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church Annex on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.
Tillamook County library is launching a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it will run from June 12 through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. June events there include The Amazing Bubble Man at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 and a program by Border Collie International at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (June 14 and 28) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
A free Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange recurs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays monthly at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The service is offered on first and third Wednesdays in the parking lot of Ivy Avenue Wellness Center, which is located near the intersection of 11th and Ivy Streets at the south end of Tillamook. It also happens on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Bay City Arts Center will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. through noon on Sunday, June 18, which is Father’s Day, at the Center. The address is 5680 A Street in Bay City. Called an “Artful Breakfast,” the event serves up beans, eggs, fruit, pancakes and salsa with coffee or tea to wash it all down. I hear that it’s “great food, cooked by great people, for a great cause.” For more information, call 503-377-9620.
Happy Father’s Day, dear reader, on Sunday. Happy birthday this week to: Dustin Eichelberg, Ayla Flinter, Kerry Hunt, Clyde Jones, Larry Love, Dan Pengelly, Hosh Sisco, Mary Ann Somdahl, Henny Sousa, David Twigg, and Ryan Upright.
