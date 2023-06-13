Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Grub Club offers several free lunch sights, in Tillamook at 11:40 a.m. weekdays, starting Monday, June 12. The meals must be consumed on sight. Go to Champion Park Apartments, Glen Haven Apartments, Tillamook County Library, Main Branch, or Trask River apartments. If you have no access to the internet for addresses, know that the library is located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in downtown Tillamook, the most central of the locations. Grub Club is also offered at Bay City United Methodist Church.

Tillamook Junior High School offers a food pantry from 3 to 4 p.m. every other Thursday starting June 22 at the Family Resource Center, and Tillamook High School has a food bank from 3 to 4 p.m. every other Tuesday, at the back entrance, near the track. It starts June 27.

