Walking for an errand through Cloverdale last week, I noticed a new tiny house-shaped structure erected near the groom shop. On closer inspection, it turned out to be Cloverdale’s own mini-library! It was well stocked with nice looking books in a range on genres, included a quadrant containing children’s books. We each are invited to take a book, to leave book, or both. I was happy to recognize several titles from the late Illene Mazura, who called Cloverdale home from 2008 until her death in 2018. She would be pleased.
Pacific City Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library which is located off of Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors and shoppers from COVID 19.
Some local eateries have re-opened indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 a.m. until 3ish p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They have one table indoors, available on a first come, first served basis.
In Pacific City, Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open with limited seating, from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 until 9 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; there are expanded hours for carryout; see below. Pelican Pub, 503.483.3022, is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12 until 9 Fridays and Saturdays. The Village Scoop, offers ice cream in the parking lot; it’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 until 8 p.m., weather allowing.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 until 9 on Friday, from 12 until 9 on Saturday and from 12 until 8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy birthday this week to: Dustin Eichelberg, Jackson Fitch, Ayla Flinter, Debbie Hale, Tony Hancock, Clyde Jones, Gina Maack, Aron Moore, John Sisco, Mary Ann Somdahl, David Twigg, Ryan Upright, Ardee Wheeler and Derrell Wheeler.
