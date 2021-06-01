I traveled last weekend to Central Oregon for a visit with daughter Elise and family. Word reached us in time to attend a softball tournament in Redmond that included Nestucca girls! We braved the chilly morning to watch the Bobcats beat North Douglas County; I think the score was 9-5. It was fun to see Sally Aylsworth, Denise and Katie Lane, the former Amy Royster, Mylie Samek, Julie and Travis Love there. So sweet to see the team and their fans halfway across the State.
Meanwhile, Neskowin Farmer’s Market opened for the season last Saturday. The Market is open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays, through October 2. They’re located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane (across from Neskowin Beach Wayside, a recent location). There is something for everyone there, including live music. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com.
Thanks to Christine Harrison for word that Art Accelerated is partnering with Visit Tillamook (a visitor’s guide) to update their county art listings. Recent versions have been very out of date- missing galleries, artists, art events, for example. If you represent a south Tillamook County business that shows local art, now is the time to update Visit Tillamook. Go to tillamookcoast.com for inspiration, then contact Chelsea Yarnell by email to cyannel22@gmail.com to submit a listing.
Don’t forget that the local Chamber of Commerce has set a goal to raise $3,500 by July 1 to cover a July 4th fireworks display and to provide some cleanup and advertising. Our help is needed. Please send donations to P.O. Box 1078, Pacific City, Oregon 97135.
Remember that Tillamook County Community Health Centers have partnered with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The “Harm Reduction Needle Exchange” provides safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
I apologize for publishing this week’s birthdays last time. Happy birthday last week to Nakiya Ayers, Kathy Bailey, Briauna Benton, Natalie Blackburn, Michelle Brock, Ian Galloway, Dave Gordon, June Heathershaw, Bristol Hopkes, Bill Howard, Nolan Kellow, Judy Kiser, Tyler Peterson, John Shores, Brian Traxler, Jace Troxel, Brynlee Upright, Don Watters, Jr., Brinley Whiteman and Bill Wilkinson.
Happy birthday this week to: David Bankston, Aleesha Baumgartner, Michelle Brock, Bill Chance, Amani Cunningham, Dan Daggett, Monica Dorning, Richard Heathershaw, Maverick Josi, Kari Kellow, Judy Kiser, Robbie Ledbetter, Cindy McKillip, Ryan McKillip, Troy Schildan, Isaiah Shores, Blake Slavens, Jill Slavens, Mike Streeter, Addison Trent, Kylee Wagner, Tami Whiteman, Mandy Wickham, Andrea Williams and Tyler Zeller.
