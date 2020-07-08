Thanks to the Neskowin-Nestucca-Sandlake Watersheds Council (NNSWSC) for writing to the Fencepost with several news items. We covered their need for riverfront landowners to partner and that they’re recruiting for a volunteer water sampler in this space last week. This week I include the Council’s update on summer projects. These include planning and implementing culvert replacement projects at two sites. Located on Clear Creek and Smith Creek, both in are the Nestucca basin.The NNSWSC will serve as the project manager for the Clear Creek culvert replacement, and will assist in permitting and project support for the Smith Creek project. The Natural Resource Conservation Service will be fulfilling the role of project manager for the Smith Creek project.
Together the projects will result in two culverts with appropriately sized bridge and culvert structures, resulting in full fish passage to 7 miles of salmonid habitat. The improvements will contribute to the Salmon Super Highway effort to open up 95% of historic fish habitat in Tillamook County. Project partners include: United States Forest Service, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Tillamook County, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and private landowners.
If groceries are a challenge for you or for someone in your orbit, there are a pair of food pantries operating nearby. In Pacific City, the South County Food Pantry is open every other Tuesday from 12:30 - 6 p.m. starting June 16. Households will be served from their cars. For more information, call Diane Higdon, 503-392-3972. Beaver Community Church is open weekly from 10 – noon on Tuesdays and from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Thursdays. One household will be admitted at a time. For more information, call 503-398-5508.
Grub Club offers grab and go lunches for children from 1- 18 years of age weekdays through August 14 (except August 5,6,7). All locations are in Tillamook. Sack lunches will be distributed from Champion Apartments at 11:15 a.m., from Tillamook Y.M.C.A. at 11:30, from Tillamook Main Library at 11:30 a.m., from Pine Avenue Apartments at noon, and from Tillamook United Methodist Church, also at noon.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity will build a house in Hebo next year. They seek a partner family (couples and individuals can be selected too!) to house in the new home, which will be built to suit them. Qualifications include residence in Tillamook County, a willingness to partner (Habitat families perform 500 hours of sweat equity) and ability to pay the affordable mortgage. Apply today; go to tillamookhabitat.org and click the “be a homeowner” tab- or call Cami at 503-377-0204 for a paper application packet. The deadline is July 31.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays and features offerings other than just food. Hours are 10 - 2 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors and shoppers from Covid-19.
No “Rally for Justice and Equality” is planned for this weekend in Tillamook.
Happy birthday this week to: Jana Lee Black, Barbara Brooks, Brayden Cherry, Colby Cherry, Kielor Dedmon, Julie Hale, Sandy Hanneman, Wes Kellow, Rod Peterson, Andrea Simonson, Hank Slavens and Ashlynn Wohl.
