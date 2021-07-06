Congratulations to Star and Buster Brown, Australian Shepherds, on the birth of their eight puppies at Monkey Business 101 Nursery in Cloverdale. Owner Barbara Brown reports that the little ones' first visit to the vet resulted in the pronouncement that they are a "superb litter." I expect that visitors to Monkey Business in August may get free puppy love; perhaps puppies will be available for sale by Labor Day.
We in Cloverdale woke to low water pressure last Wednesday. Because of the "loss of pressure, potentially harmful bacteria [may have been] present in the water supply." A bright orange "Drinking water warning" was attached to my front door knob by lunch time. Cloverdale water customers were advised to "boil water before [drinking, cooking or cleaning with it.]" I was grateful for the water stored in my 72 hour kit- which is ready in the event of a natural disaster. It came in handy. The issue was resolved by the time I returned from my workday on Thursday. Thanks to Cloverdale Water District State water System for their quick attention to and resolution of the issue.
Do you have a stash of drinking water for such emergencies? We should plan on three quarts per person per day. We can buy drinking water by the gallon and store it unopened until its expiration date. We can store tap water in rinsed empty bleach bottles for up to three years. Tap water can also be kept in empty 2 liter pop bottles or quart jars; purchased water purification tabletswill be required to treat the water for drinking, as needed. Remember too, to store emergency drinking water for pets.
Don't forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both-- or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Remember that the Dory Days parade is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 in Pacific City. It will form at the county boat ramp on Sunset Drive and proceed across the Beachy Bridge on Pacific Avenue to the center of town and north on Brooten Road to Chester's Thriftway. Anyone can join the parade. Applications are available in Pacific City at: Ben & Jeff's, Cape Kiwanda Marketplace, Chester's, Inn at Cape Kiawanda, Kiawanda Community Center, Los Caporales, Lucky Beach Boutique, MegPie's Bakery & Café, Sportsman's Pub, True Value Hardware, Twist Wine, U.S. Post office and Windermere Real Estate. Submit yours to PCNV Chamber at P.O. Box 1078, Pacific City, OR 97135.
Happy birthday this week to: Jana Lee Black, George Bodyfelt, Brayden Cherry, Colby Cherry, Julie Hale, Raeghan Inman, Wes Kellow, Ryan Morris, Rod Peterson, Hank Slavens and Ashlynn Wohl.
