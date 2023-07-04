Happy Independence Day, dear reader; I hope you enjoy a safe and happy holiday. I have traveled east this year for a week in Chicago, a guest of my older son Chory, who moved there last fall. We plan to take in a 4th of July parade in the city and watch fireworks over the lake, as the sky darkens Tuesday night. Besides time with my son and his partner, I think I am most looking forward to seeing fireflies. They have been on my proverbial “bucket list” for decades; I’m excited.

 Remember that Nesko Woman’s Club is selling plants, pottery and baked goods (not books this time) to fund the many good causes they support all year. The sale runs from 8a.m. through “about noon” on July 4 in front of Neskowin Trading Company which is located near the wayside at Neskowin. There will be face painting and kids’ entertainments, and they’re selling raffle tickets for a lovely glass float and a handmade quilt; we need not be present to win.

