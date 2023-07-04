Happy Independence Day, dear reader; I hope you enjoy a safe and happy holiday. I have traveled east this year for a week in Chicago, a guest of my older son Chory, who moved there last fall. We plan to take in a 4th of July parade in the city and watch fireworks over the lake, as the sky darkens Tuesday night. Besides time with my son and his partner, I think I am most looking forward to seeing fireflies. They have been on my proverbial “bucket list” for decades; I’m excited.
Remember that Nesko Woman’s Club is selling plants, pottery and baked goods (not books this time) to fund the many good causes they support all year. The sale runs from 8a.m. through “about noon” on July 4 in front of Neskowin Trading Company which is located near the wayside at Neskowin. There will be face painting and kids’ entertainments, and they’re selling raffle tickets for a lovely glass float and a handmade quilt; we need not be present to win.
Facebook’s “What’s Up, Pacific City” page recently included a work wanted post, added by Jesus Alberto Bravo (and his wife Adeline) of Hebo. In the post, Jesus offers to “wash and vacuum your car for $35.00.” I messaged Jesus to take him up on this offer, promptly heard back and we set a date. Jesus, with his equally hardworking wife, arrived at the appointed hour, completed the promised work, and left my car shiny, clean and sweet smelling inside and out.
We scheduled a follow-up appointment for the couple to load and haul my accumulated recycling to Pacific City Transfer Station. (The Station, located on Brooten Road in Pacific City, accepts recycling for free during daytime hours Fridays through Sundays, weekly.) Like before, the cheerful couple arrived right on time, enthusiastically loaded multiple piles of recycling, and promptly completed the task. I’m really impressed with their work. Jesus can be contacted via Jesus Alberto Molina on Facebook Messenger; his telephone number is 971-418-1521.
Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s July 11. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from 12-2 p.m.
Tillamook County library has launched a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it will run from June 12 through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. July events there include The Amazing Bubble Man at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 and a program by Border Collie International at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (July 14 and 28) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center and CARE sponsor a monthly “Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The free service is offered from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center (the corner of 11th and Ivy in TIllamook) and on fourth Wednesdays at the upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Happy birthday this week to: Jana Lee Black, George Bodyfelt, Julie Hale, Janet Hansen, Peggy Kellow, Myrna Lutz, Christina Oulman, Hank Slavens, Houston Slavens, and Ashlyn Wohl.
