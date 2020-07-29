Tillamook Transportation District which runs “The Wave” bus service and Dial-a-Ride Countywide, seeks community feedback on what service improvements to pursue in their response to the State Transportation Improvement Plan. A link to their survey is available online. Go to surveymonkey.com/r/TCTDSTIF. We are encouraged to pass the link on to as many people as we possibly can. We complete the survey anonymously, but those who opt to may leave contact information to be entered into a drawing to receive a $25 Fred Meyer Gift Card.
In order to reduce the spread of Covid-19, Tillamook County Health Authority advises that summer travelers take the following precautions: Reconsider domestic travel. (Travel can increase your chances of getting and spreading Covid-19. If you must travel, be mindful of any restrictions you encounter. During travel, wash your hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Remain at least six feet from others not in your immediate household. Wear a cloth face covering or mask when you aren’t in your R.V., hotel room or rented lodging.
Furthermore, the Public Health Authority recommends that individuals self-quarantine for 14 calendar days following a return from out of state travel. Returning travelers are advised to monitor any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) during the 14 day period, and to report any health concerns to your primary health care provider. Tillamook County Health Department has established a nurse advice line, available for Covid-19 related questions free of charge. Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. , Monday-Friday. Call 503- 842-3940.
Most local eateries have re-opened limited indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 8 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday.Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12 until 9 Fridays and Saturdays. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 until 9 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8 or 9 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Pelican Pub, 503.483.3022, is open from 10:30 until 10 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10 p.m. daily. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 until 8 p.m., weather permitting. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
It’s not too late to nominate yourself or someone who suits your fancy to serve on the Executive Board of Pacific City/Wood’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee. Here are three vacant positions: Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary/Treasurer. The business of the election will be conducted when the group meets on Saturday, Aug. 15 at a location to be determined. Email your nominations to pcwoodscac@gmail.com. For more information go to pcwoodscac.org
Happy birthday this week to: Tacy Bennett, Sara Christiansen, Emma Cross, Tawnya Dimmitt, Amy Elder, John Elder, Jack Hagerty, Kay Haltiner, Joshua Hopkins, Laura Hurliman, Spencer Hurliman, Owen Love, Damon McGee, Zachary Porter, Bill Rock, Hadley Schildan, Clint Sisco, Gary Smith, Jacob Trent, Nick Troxel, Emma Upright, Linda Watson, and Tom Woodard.
