Last week I mentioned house painting in progress on my Cloverdale bungalow. The project is complete as we go to press. Spencer Morrow, grandson of Laurie Caspell of Hebo, traveled from central Oregon to paint the exterior of my upstairs. It looks wonderful. It was a week of improvements on Parkway Drive. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church had a stand of fir trees cut down by Walker Tree Service. And new lines were painted on the roadway on Wednesday as well.
It was reported last week by the Tillamook Community Health Center that Covid-19 is having a resurgence now, primarily among the unvaccinated groups (only one breakthrough case), with Tillamook County seeing forty two cases in the last two weeks. This would be knocking on the door of High Risk Level, if that system were still in place. They are also seeing an uptick in other respiratory illnesses like influenza and respiratory viruses as folks gather indoor without face coverings now that restrictions have been lifted.
The vaccine remains the best tool for protecting yourself and your loved ones against Covid 19. We can either go through our local pharmacy, Primary Health Provider, or visit a vaccine clinic. They’re offered from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at the Annex Building to the Community Health Center at 8th and Pacific in Tillamook.
With school out for summer, there may be more mouths to feed during the week. Several locations in Tillamook offer free lunch for anyone age 1-18. Visit Champion Apartments (4317 Brookfield Avenue) between 11:35-11:55 a.m., Tillamook County Public Library (Main Branch) or Glenhaven Apartments (403 Pine Avenue) from Noon-12:20 p.m. or Tillamook United Methodist Church (3808 12th Street) from Noon-12:30 p.m.
There are three Food Pantries in South Tillamook County. South County Food Pantry is located within the Nestucca Presbyterian Church (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. They’re open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. on June 15 and 29. Pass it On Ministries is open from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Tuesdays and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly. They’re located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver. Hebo Christian Center (located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office) is open from Noon-2:00 p.m. on July 31.
The Pacific City-Nestucca Valley chamber of commerce will tour the newly remodeled Nestucca Valley Elementary (now a K-8) School when they meet next week. The event is planned for 12:00-1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 at Nestucca K-8 School, which is located a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101. All are welcome.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
Remember, too, that Tillamook County Community Health Centers have partnered with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The “Harm Reduction Needle Exchange” will provide safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the lower parking lot of CARE, 2310 First Street in Tillamook. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Happy birthday this week to: Tacy Bennett, Sara Christiansen, Noah Craven, Tawnya Dimmitt, Amy Elder, John Elder, Jack Hagerty, Kay Haltiner, Joshua Hopkins, Laura Hurliman, Spencer Hurliman, Owen Love, Damon McGee, Bill Rock, Hadley Schildan, Clint Sisco, Gary Smith, Patti Swirtz, Jacob Trent, Nicole Troxel, Emma Upright, Richard Warren and Tom Woodard.
