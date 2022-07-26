Thanks to Tillamook County Library for word that their Board of Directors along with the Board of County Commissioners have hired Don Allgeier as Library Director. Allgeier has worked in libraries for the past seventeen years. His most recent position was Director of Operations for the Multnomah County Libraries in Portland where he supervised Human Resources, Library Facilities, Finance, and Project Management. Please stop by the Tillamook County Library to welcome Don to the community.

Neskowin Valley School will hold an info night this Wednesday. The event is planned from 4 -7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at The Pines Dine. The address is 5040 S.E. U.S. Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

