Thanks to Tillamook County Library for word that their Board of Directors along with the Board of County Commissioners have hired Don Allgeier as Library Director. Allgeier has worked in libraries for the past seventeen years. His most recent position was Director of Operations for the Multnomah County Libraries in Portland where he supervised Human Resources, Library Facilities, Finance, and Project Management. Please stop by the Tillamook County Library to welcome Don to the community.
Neskowin Valley School will hold an info night this Wednesday. The event is planned from 4 -7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at The Pines Dine. The address is 5040 S.E. U.S. Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Lets mark our calendars for Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts’ (TAPA’s) presentation of “Broadway In Concert.,” directed by Diane Nelson. Performances are planned for 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30, along with August 5 and 6. Sunday matinee shows are slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and August 7. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students twelve and younger. They may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com.
Speaking of looked-forward-to upcoming calendar events, Tillamook County Fair happens August 10-13 at the Fairgrounds east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Tickets and ride bracelets are available for sale on line. Go to tillamookfair.com.
The Saturday before Fair is always Nestucca High School’s annual class reunion. Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will host the potluck and meeting. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. with lunch planned for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. KCC’s address is: 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. For more information, email Martha Wilson, minkw@att.net or Jeanette Hagerty at jhagerty97112@gmail.com.
A free “Early Learning Fair” is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday August 26 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (the former Cedar Creek Childcare Center. It’s adjacent to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s Hebo Fire Hall just north of down town Hebo on U.S. highway 101.) Watch this space for details as they’re made public.
Cricket Wireless, located at 106 Main Avenue in Tillamook, is offering a free telephone and service to qualifying local households. Bring proof of income and proof of enrollment in SNAP and Oregon Health Plan. For More information, call 503-354-5170.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market is open for the season. The weekly event runs from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Brianna Chatelain, Noah Craven, Tawnya Dimmitt, Amy Elder, John Elder, Kaelyn Fitch, Kay Haltiner, Joshua Hopkins, Laura Hurliman, Owen Love, Damon McGee, Seth Merrell, Bill Rock, Hadley Schildan, Clint Sisco, Gary Smith, Patti Swirtz, Jacob Trent, Nicole Troxel, Richard Warren and Donald Watters.
