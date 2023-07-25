We had perfect weather for Dory Days last weekend, right? I had a houseguest, a friend from high school, and we enjoyed the festivities Saturday afternoon with my little dog Maggie on her pink leash underfoot. The first of our stops was to water my bed at the library’s community garden; the zucchini shows promise. We checked out the Artisan’s Fair and a similar group of vendors at The Library Thrift Store. We enjoyed running into Melanie Merryman there (working a volunteer shift as cashier) and seeing Sonya Kazen (a fellow thrift store shopper) and I purchased a little wooden house from Teresa Mahannah at her art booth in the parking lot. We wandered to Pacific Coast candy for saltwater taffy in half a dozen flavors. And we finished our trek at Meg’s Bakery for cheesecake before heading home.

Our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part in “Find Your Voice,” a summer reading program. Each week there’s a new take-home craft activity for ages 2-6 and 7-11ish available at all Tillamook County Library branches. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (July 26, August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted: