We had perfect weather for Dory Days last weekend, right? I had a houseguest, a friend from high school, and we enjoyed the festivities Saturday afternoon with my little dog Maggie on her pink leash underfoot. The first of our stops was to water my bed at the library’s community garden; the zucchini shows promise. We checked out the Artisan’s Fair and a similar group of vendors at The Library Thrift Store. We enjoyed running into Melanie Merryman there (working a volunteer shift as cashier) and seeing Sonya Kazen (a fellow thrift store shopper) and I purchased a little wooden house from Teresa Mahannah at her art booth in the parking lot. We wandered to Pacific Coast candy for saltwater taffy in half a dozen flavors. And we finished our trek at Meg’s Bakery for cheesecake before heading home.
Our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part in “Find Your Voice,” a summer reading program. Each week there’s a new take-home craft activity for ages 2-6 and 7-11ish available at all Tillamook County Library branches. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (July 26, August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Events at the Main Branch (located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook) include free movie showings which start at noon on Wednesdays, weekly in the Copeland Room. Seating is on the floor. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will play on July 26, “Lightyear” on August 2, “Clifford, The Big Red Dog” on August 9 and “The Bad Guys” will show on August 16.
Tillamook will host an “Old Iron Show” with antique tractors, blacksmith demos, gas engines, equipment, a swap meet, tool displays and vintage vehicles from August 16-20 at Blue Heron French Cheese Company. Hours are 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily through August 19, and from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on August 20. Admission is $3 per day with children younger than twelve admitted for free. The address is 2001 Blue Heron Drive, in Tillamook.
Summer can be a hungry season for local families. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s July 25. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.
I appreciate Joanne Watters calling with word that she purchased an extra Lion’s Club Community Calendar with our Fencepost in mind. I did reserve a copy for us already, so we didn’t need the one Joanne kindly bought, but it made my day to be offered a copy, nevertheless.
Belated happy birthday wishes to Bryan Quan. Happy birthday this week to: Brianna Chatelain, Noah Craven, Kaelyn Fitch, Kay Haltiner, Seth Merrell, Sue Merrell, Vern Scheese, Max Simnitt, Nicole Troxel and Lane Watters.
