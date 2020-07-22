Thanks to Cathy Griffin, of Woods, for word that she is raising medical funds for a needy individual in Nepal. She will bake chocolate or sweet potato pies for $20 each. These would make a thoughtful, no contact, gift for a birthday, anniversary or housewarming that can be dropped on a front porch and enjoyed by the entire household. Called Cathy for a spot on her baking calendar at 310-344-7057. Cathy also welcomes donations of deposit paid cans and bottles or cash for the cause. Checks, made payable to Cathy Griffin, may be mailed to P.O. Box 802, Pacific City, OR 97135.
Speaking of financial assistance, the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature approved a $50 million relief package last week for Oregon culture that includes $25,984,872.00 for statewide distribution to cultural organizations by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The funding was made available through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to address the devastating impact the COVID-19 health crisis is having on Oregon’s arts and cultural community. The staff of the Cultural Trust is working to develop a statewide, equitable funding distribution to be administered with help of the Cultural Trust’s County and Tribal Coalitions. Watch this space for details. Coronavirus Relief Funds are mandated to be distributed by Sept. 15, 2020.
If a youngster in your household or in your orbit will be five years of age (but younger than six) before September 1, listen up. All three Tillamook County school districts are recruiting for Kindergarten, although how instruction will be delivered remains undecided as we go to press. For students in Nestucca Valley School District, go to nestucca.k12.or.us to complete a registration form. These can be printed and delivered to the main office at Nestucca Junior/Senior High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, or mailed to P.O. Box 99, in Cloverdale, 97112. FOr those who don’t have internet access or lack a printer, the paperwork can be requested by telephone. Call 503-392-3194. New students to our district are also encouraged to register.
Students residing in Central Tillamook County (Tillamook, Cape Meares, Netarts and Oceanside) can get information at tillamook.k12.0r.us/registration.html. Those living in north Tillamook County (Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City) can get information online at nknsd.org.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer’s Market continues operation from 9 until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays at Neskowin Valley School on Slab Creek Road in Neskowin. The first hour is reserved for Seniors and those with compromised health. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is open on Sundays and features offerings other than just food. Hours are 10 until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library, which is located off Camp Street North of the flashing light in Pacific City. Be patient, as both markets enforce protocols set in place to protect vendors and shoppers from Covid 19.
Consider this a “last call” reminder regarding applications for Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming build in Hebo. Spread the word that occupancy is planned for Fall, 2021. They seek a partner family (couples and individuals can be selected too!) to house in the new home, which will be built to suit them. Qualifications include residence in Tillamook County, a willingness to partner (Habitat families perform 500 hours of sweat equity) and ability to pay the affordable mortgage. Apply today; go to tillamookhabitat.org and click the “be a homeowner” tab- or call Cami at 503-377-0204 for a paper application packet. The deadline is July 31.
Happy birthday this week to: Brianna Chatelain, Noah Craven, Kaelyn Fitch, Bayleigh Harrison, Evan Holter, Haley Craven Ledbetter, Dalton McConkey, Seth Merrell, Sue Merrell, Ernie Short, Phyllis Sisco, Ron Sisson, Patti Swirtz, Wayne Trent, Richard Warren, Don Watters and Stormee Wills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.