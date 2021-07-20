My little piece of Cloverdale is looking better kept now that it has a fresh coat of gray paint. Thanks to grandson Logan Morrow, and his friend Luke Caliri who brushed a layer of recycled paint onto three sides of the first floor exterior during a visit last week. Metro's recycled paint sells in five gallon buckets for just $24 at Tillamook Habitat for Humanity. The local nonprofit is open from 10-5 Wednesday through Saturday. It's located across U.S. Highway from Tillamook Cheese Factory.
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) will host an opening night gala of Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None" to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Additional performances will be held July 24, 25, 30, 31 and August 1, 6, 7 and 8. Friday and Saturday evening shows begin at 7:00 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show. The Barn Community Playhouse is located near 12th Street and Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook.
Tickets are available online at tillamooktheater.com or you may reserve your seats by calling 503-812- 0275. Ticket prices are $10.00 for students 12 years and under, and $15.00 for adults 13 years and older. Please be aware that some restrictions may be required at the time of entry depending on current COVID-19 conditions.
Tillamook County entered a countywide total ban of all burning, including burn barrels and all open debris pile burning, last week. Watch this space for word of any allowed burning going forward.
Remember that Neskowin Farmer's Market happens from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. weekly on Saturdays. They're located on the east side of U.S. Highway 101 at the corner of Summit Lane across from Neskowin Beach Wayside. For more information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com. Pacific City Farmer's Market runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sundays. It's located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County Library on Camp Street (off of Brooten Road) in Pacific City. While some vendors participate in both markets, many do not, so it's worth attending both--or alternating between the two, if that suits your schedule and location.
The Pacific City-Nestucca Valley chamber of commerce will tour the newly remodeled Nestucca Valley Elementary (now a K-8) School when the group meets for August. The event is planned for 12:00-1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 at Nestucca K-8 School, which is located a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101. All are welcome.
We can hear the latest and greatest from the Coastal Caucus, our County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor's office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call every at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm.
Happy birthday this week to: Brianna Chatelain, Kaelyn Fitch, Brian Gollon, Bayleigh Harrison, Evan Holter, Haley Ledbetter, Dalton McConkey, Seth Merrell, Sue Merrell, Raven Richardson, Nancy Rulifson, Candace Schildan, Ernie Short, Phyllis Sisco, Ron Sisson, Wayne Trent, Don Watters and Stormee Wills.
