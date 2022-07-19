We had perfect weather for Clover’s Day a week ago Saturday. It was fun to see my across-the-street neighbor, Jan Niederer riding in a classic baby blue Thunderbird as Grand Marshal of the parade. Congratulations to Jan on that honor. I caught a photo of this year’s Clover the Cow led by Diary Princess Ambassador Clara Blaser of Tillamook. The Perry Gerber Band serenaded with a well received assortment of cover tunes into the midafternoon and everyone I met had a smile on their face. Thanks to everyone who made Clover’s Day happen. It was a great day.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban is in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Lets mark our calendars for Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts’ (TAPA’s) presentation of “Broadway In Concert.,” directed by Diane Nelson. Performances are planned for 7:00 p.m. on July 29 and 30 along with August 5 and 6. Sunday matinee shows are slated for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 and August 7. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students twelve and younger. They may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Speaking of looked-forward-to upcoming calendar events, Tillamook County Fair happens August 10-13 at the Fairgrounds east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street.
The Saturday before Fair is always Nestucca High School’s annual class reunion. Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will host the potluck and meeting. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. with lunch planned for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. KCC’s address is: 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. For more information, email Marhta Wilson, minkw@att.net or Jeanette Hagerty at jhagerty97112@gmail.com.
Cricket Wireless, located at 106 Main Avenue in Tillamook, is offering a free telephone and service to qualifying local households. Bring proof of income and proof of enrollment in SNAP and Oregon Health Plan. For More information, call 503-354-5170.
With warm weather in the forecast ist’s good to be reminded of sun safety tips from Gordon McGraw. If you spend time in the sun, use sunscreen of an appropriate SPF and make sure to reapply as necessary, especially if you are swimming or sweating. Don’t forget your eyes, wear a hat and sunglasses. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to keep cool.
Happy birthday this week to: Steven Betz, Haley Craven, Kauner Dedmon, Brian Gollon, Bayleigh Harrison, Evan Holter, Dalton McConkey, Sue Merrell, Raven Richardson, Nancy Rulifson, Candance Schildan, Ernie Short, Phyllis Sisco, Melody Sisson, Ron Sisson, Trevor Spidell, Wayne Trent and Stormee Wills.
