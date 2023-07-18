Longtime readers may recall me writing of a tree that damaged my front porch in a windstorm way back in December of 2021. It was a long, slow process to find outfits willing to bid, bidders willing to submit an estimate for insurance and anyone willing to do the work, at all. After eighteen months and a day, construction began (at long last) to replace the porch. Hats off to Larry Stone Environmental, their crew which included Juan and Thomas and Jeff (and crew) at All Pro Construction for a completed porch that I can take pride in. The project was finished in time for my return from a Chicago vacation last week; I’m very happy with my new porch.
Tillamook County library has launched a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it runs through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. Each week there’s a new take-home craft activity for ages 2-6 and 7-11ish available at all Tillamook County Library branches. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (July 26, August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
July events at the Main Branch (located at Third and Stillwell in Tillamook) include free movie showings which start at noon on Wednesdays, weekly in the Copeland Room. Seating is on the floor, so we are invited to bring pillows. “Encanto” will play on July 19, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” on July 26, “Lightyear” on August 2, “Clifford, The Big Red Dog” on August 9 and “The Bad Guys” will show on August 16.
Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Thanks to Sue Lenzi for word that Pass it on Ministries has new hours. They offer food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s July 25. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from 12-2 p.m.
Tillamook Junior High School offers a food pantry from 3:00-4:00 every other Thursday starting June 22 at the Family Resource Center; Tillamook Junior High is located on Evergreen Street in Tillamook. And Tillamook High School has a food bank from 3-4 p.m. every other Tuesday, at the back entrance, near the track. The high school is located on 12th Street in Tillamook.
Belated (last week) happy birthday wishes to: Linda Baker, Tea Chatelain, Treve Fry, Rod Peterson, Barbara Brooks, Kieler Dedmon, Makayla Hicks, Seth Prince Hill, Sandy Mobley, Andrea Simonson, Meghan Sisco, Reese Sousa and Jackie Streeter.
Happy birthday this week to: Steven Betz, Kauner Dedmon, Brian Gollon, Richard Hancock, Bayleigh Harrison, Evan Holter, Glenn Kellow, Seth Ross, Nancy Rulifson, Laura Shiels, Melody Sisson, Ron Sisson and Trevor Spidell.
