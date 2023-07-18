Longtime readers may recall me writing of a tree that damaged my front porch in a windstorm way back in December of 2021. It was a long, slow process to find outfits willing to bid, bidders willing to submit an estimate for insurance and anyone willing to do the work, at all. After eighteen months and a day, construction began (at long last) to replace the porch. Hats off to Larry Stone Environmental, their crew which included Juan and Thomas and Jeff (and crew) at All Pro Construction for a completed porch that I can take pride in. The project was finished in time for my return from a Chicago vacation last week; I’m very happy with my new porch.

Tillamook County library has launched a Summer Reading Program, “Find Your Voice;” it runs through August 5 and our South Tillamook County Library (the Branch in Pacific City) is taking part. Each week there’s a new take-home craft activity for ages 2-6 and 7-11ish available at all Tillamook County Library branches. Story-time there is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month (July 26, August 9 and 23) and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.

