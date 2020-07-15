Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC) is offering an ongoing Covid-19 support group that is free to residents county-wide and accessible via Zoom. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
With the warmest weather of the year likely in the next two months, it’s good to brush up on signs and symptoms of heat related illness. Remember that the body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in hot weather. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and a heat-related illness can occur. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommends first aid steps.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: cool, pale, clammy skin, dizziness, fainting, a fast/weak pulse, heavy sweating, muscle cramps and nausea or vomiting. First aid for heat exhaustion includes the following steps: moving the person to a cooler environment (air conditioning preferred), having them lie down and loosen their clothing, applying cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible, offering sips of water. If the person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention.
Symptoms of heat stroke include: body temperature over 103 degrees, altered mental state, hot, red dry or moist skin, shallow breathing, rapid and strong pulse, throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, fainting or loss of consciousness. The condition is a medical emergency; call 911. Move the victim to a cool, preferably air conditioned, environment while awaiting first responders. Lower victim’s body temperature with a bath or cool wet cloths applied to the skin. Do not give fluids.
Remember that some local eateries have re-opened limited indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2 until 8:00 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 8 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday.Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3 until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12 until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 until 9 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8 or 9 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Pelican Pub, 503.483.3022, is open from 10:30 until 10 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10 p.m. daily. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 until 8 p.m., weather permitting. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Happy birthday this week to: Linda Baker, Steven Betz,Tea Chatelain, Kauner Dedmon, Treve Fry, Brian Gollon, Richard Hancock, Seth Hill, Morgan Hurliman, Glenn Kellow, Raven Richardson, Seth Ross, Rob Royster, Nancy Rulifson, Candace Schildan-Morris, Meghan Sisco, Melody Sisson, Trevor Spidell, Jackie Streeter, Debbie Swanson and Makayla Wallace.
