Wasn’t it fun to see our own Clover’s Day parade make front page news in last week’s edition of the Headlight Herald? Watching the parade on my sidewalk at home (I live along the route), I was happy to be joined by Jamie Chambers and her family. Jamie (formerly Wettstein) graduated from Nestucca with my yonger son, Joey, in Nestucca’s class of 2009. The group included Jamie’s hubby Chris, their boys Bram and Orion and Jamie’s mom Lori Wettstein, with others. They shared corn dogs purchased for the parade from Cloverdale’s Center Market, and passed me wrapped candy thrown from parade participants. It’s good to be in community again.
Tillamook County had eleven new positive cases of Covid-19 from June 27 through July 3 and additional cases were reported over the recent holiday weekend. As is the case elsewhere in Oregon and in the United States, Covid-19 hospitalizations are primarily all non-vaccinated individuals. The Delta variant is reportedly surging; the vaccines do appear effective against this and other known variants.
It is not too late to get the vaccine. Free shots are available through your local pharmacy or primary health care provider. Tillamook County Health Department is continuing to hold clinics from 8:30- 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday morning at their Annex Building, next to the main building at 8th Street and Pacific Avenue in Tillamook. Call 503-842-3914 for more information.
Thanks to Doug Olson for an update on the Pacific City- Nestucca Valley chamber of commerce. The group resumed gathering in person with July’s meeting July 6. Members and guests are invited to a tour of the newly remodeled Nestucca Valley Elementary (now a k-8) School when the group meets next month. The event is planned for 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. at Nestucca Valley Elementary School, which is located a mile south of Cloverdale on U.S. Highway 101.
Tillamook County will enter a countywide total ban of all burning, including burn barrels and all open debris pile burning, this Thursday, July 15.
Remember that the Dory Days parade is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17. It will form at the county boat ramp on Sunset Drive and proceed across the Beachy Bridge on Pacific Avenue to the center of town and north on Brooten Road to Chester’s Thriftway
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts is proud to announce the cast for Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” Originally planned for May, 2020, the cast has been rehearsing since March of 2020 by virtual and socially distant methods. Once the cast and crew met vaccination protocols, full rehearsals were finally able to get underway.
The cast includes many familiar and a couple new faces. Gerry Cortimilia, Holly Dickson, Bill Farnum, Chester Grace, Jason Hovey, Cody Mann, Kelli McMellon, Michael Murphy, Lora Ressler, Mallory Staudinger and Becki Wilhelm. TAPA is set to open And Then There Were None on July 23 following with performances July 24, 25, 30, 31, August 1, 6, 7 & 8. Evening shows are at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m.
Go to tillamooktheater.com for tickets, show dates and times. This production is presented by permission of Concord Theatricals.
Happy birthday this week to: Linda Baker, Steven Betz, Barbara Brooks, Tea Chatelain, Kauner Dedmon, Kieler Dedmon, Treve Fry, Richard Hancock, Sandy Hanneman-Mobley, Seth Hill, Morgan Hurliman, Glenn Kellow, Seth Ross, Andrea Simonson, Meghan Sisco, Melody Sisson, Trevor Spidell, Debbie Swanson and Makayla Wallace.
