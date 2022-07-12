Dory Days will be celebrated this weekend in Pacific City. An artisan’s craft fair is planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday near the flashing red light on Brooten Road in Pacific City, the hours have not been published as we go to press. Pacific City Hardware, located just east of the bridge in Pacific City, will host an historic dory display from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Kiawanda Community Center will serve up fried fish from Sea Q and Sportsman’s Pub and Grub from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City, also on Saturday.
The annual parade starts from the County Boat Launch near Bob Straub State Park at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. It proceeds north to the turn around and then east across the bridge to Brooten Road. At the flashing light the parade will proceed north to Chester’s Thriftway. The family of the late Craig Wenrick will serve as honorary Grand Marshals.
Word has reached our Fencepost inbox that Fire Season is closing in. A burn ban will be in effect starting Friday, July 15. For the first time that I’m aware of, emergency preparedness experts recommend having a “Wildfire Emergency Kit,” in case of evacuation due to wild fire danger.
Suggested inclusions follow: A change of clothing, Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.), extra eyeglasses or contact lenses, an extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks, face masks or coverings, a first aid kit, a flashlight and radio with extra batteries for each, a map marked with at least two evacuation routes, prescriptions or special medications for those who need them, sanitation supplies and a three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person, or pet.
If time allows, you’ll also want to bring: chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc., easily carried valuables, family photos and other irreplaceable items along with personal computer information on hard drives and disks.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for updating us with word that two plots remain available at the South Tillamook County Library’s community garden. They cost $40 for the season. For more information or to arrange for payment contact Melanie. Her telephone is 503-812-0981 or email texegon@yahoo.com
Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy birthday this week to: Linda Baker, Barbara Brooks, Tea Chatelain, Kieler Dedmon, Mary Eden, Treve Fry, Richard Hancock, Sandy Hanneman, Seth Hill, Morgan Hurliman, Glenn Kellow, Wes Kellow, Rod Peterson, Seth Ross, Andrea Simonson, Meghan Sisco, Debbie Swanson and Makayla Wallace.
