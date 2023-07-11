Greetings, dear reader; I’m writing from Chicago as we go to press amidst a summer visit with my older son Chory. Besides celebrating the fourth of July as planned, and seeing my very first fireflies, we visited Indiana Dunes National Park one day and saw 68 exquisitely detailed miniature rooms at The Art Institute of Chicago (on another day) among much else. It’s been a whirlwind and I am having a blast.
Online sources and weather alerts have kept me up to date while I am out of town on much news from home. (Everything from hot weather in the forecast, to details of Cloverdale’s Clover’s Day festivities. I’m happy to see that it didn’t rain on our parade, this year.) I’ll be home in plenty of time to write next week’s column.
Thanks to Sonya Kazen, via Facebook, for word that she and her husband Fred Bassett, both of Cloverdale, will perform music this summer. She describes their offerings as “all original acoustic music- Americana, bluegrass, blues and folk, plucked on guitars, banjo and ukulele.” The couple’s next performance will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at Manzanita Farmer’s Market. Manzanita is a coastal village located at the north end of Tillamook County.
We appreciate Chester’s Market sending word that summer hours have changed. The grocery store is now open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. They’re located on the Woods end of Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Summer can be a hungry season for local school children who don’t have school breakfasts or lunches to rely on as they do during the school year. Pass it on Ministries offers food banks from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays weekly, and from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, weekly at their Bunn Creek Road location in Beaver. South County Food Pantry is open 12:30-6 p.m. every other Tuesday; the next one’s July 11. They’re located within Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Hebo Food Pantry is located within Hebo Christian Center across U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo from the Post Office. It’s open the last Saturday of the month from 12-2 p.m.
Remember that Tillamook Family Counseling Center and CARE sponsor a monthly “Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays (including this Wednesday, July 12) at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The free service is also offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center (the corner of 11th and Ivy in TIllamook) and on fourth Wednesdays at the upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
A Dory Days festival will be celebrated in Pacific City this coming weekend. The highlight will be a parade which snakes its way from the boat launch near Bob Straub State Park across the bridge to Brooten Road to end at the parking lot of Chester’s Market. It’s slated for 11 a.m.
Please watch this space July 18 for belated birthdays which I’ll include with that week’s list.
