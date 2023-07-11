Greetings, dear reader; I’m writing from Chicago as we go to press amidst a summer visit with my older son Chory. Besides celebrating the fourth of July as planned, and seeing my very first fireflies, we visited Indiana Dunes National Park one day and saw 68 exquisitely detailed miniature rooms at The Art Institute of Chicago (on another day) among much else. It’s been a whirlwind and I am having a blast.

Online sources and weather alerts have kept me up to date while I am out of town on much news from home. (Everything from hot weather in the forecast, to details of Cloverdale’s Clover’s Day festivities. I’m happy to see that it didn’t rain on our parade, this year.) I’ll be home in plenty of time to write next week’s column.

