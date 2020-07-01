Thanks to the Neskowin-Nestucca-Sandlake Watersheds Council (NNSWSC) for writing to the Fencepost with several news items. First, the Council seeks to partner with local riverfront landowners. They’re working with landowners to establish native riparian vegetation at the mouth of Three Rivers and on the banks of the Nestucca River off of Resort Drive. These sites were previously host to invasive blackberry species and extensive reed-canary grass monocultures. The new sites will contain a diverse group of native shrubs and trees; including such species as, twinberry, Pacific ninebark, red-flowering currant, red-osier dogwood, western red cedar and spruce.
As these planting sites mature, they’ll provide valuable ecosystem services in the form of stream-bank stabilization, improvement to water quality for aquatic species and recreation, increased shading and future inputs of large woody debris. More immediate benefits are increased forage for native birds and pollinator species. If you are a riverfront landowner in the area and would be interested in having a native plant restoration project on your property, please reach out to them by calling 503-965-2200.
The Council also seeks individuals to serve as volunteers to collect water samples from local collection sites for periodic testing. No experience is necessary and training is provided. The posts require 3-5 hours once a month and a reliable vehicle to transport yourself to and from remote collection sites and to deliver water samples to the Watershed Council office in Pacific City. For more information (or to sign up) call Caleb Mentzer, at 541-513-2604 or email assistant@nestuccawaters.org. Watch this space for additional NNSWSC news next week.
Remember that some local eateries have re-opened indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open with limited seating, from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3 until 8:00 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from 12 until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 until 9 p.m. by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8 or 9 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 until 8 p.m., weather permitting. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Peggy Benson is reserving tables for vendors at a flea market planned at Kiwanda Community Center later this summer. To reserve your space before they sell out, email pegben@hotmail.com.
Happy Independence Day dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: George Bodyfelt, Lenny Frodl, Janet Hansen, Don Harrison, Jr., Mickey Hays, Vonnie Hurliman, Blake Inman, Raeghan Inman, Peggy Kellow, Myma Lutz, Ryan Morris, Bobby Nedrow, Christina Oulman, Andrea Polivka, Jamie Sigman, Wes Spidell and Justin Wills.
