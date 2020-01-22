Thanks to the Neskowin, Nestucca, Sand Lake Watersheds Council for writing with word of an upcoming Science Pub. Dorothy Horn, a Phd. Candidate at Portland State University, will discuss “Marine Debris and Micro-plastics in our Watersheds.” She will present her research, which delves into the topic of how marine debris impacts our coastal ecosystems and marine organisms. She promises to provide positive ways we can each impact the problem. Pelican Pub will host the event, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 in Pacific City.
Do you live in Tillamook County and lack a safe, stable place to call home? Are you camping, living in a travel trailer, staying with family or friends or couch surfing? Do you know somebody who is? Project Homeless Connect runs from 2-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. (In the gymnasium at 2411 5th Street in Tillamook.)
Participants are encouraged to arrive early for dental care (available starting at noon) or pet care (available starting at 10 a.m.). Other offerings (starting at 2 p.m.) include a free hot meal, donated clothing, tents, tarps and bedding, haircuts, toiletries and first aid supplies, flu shots and consults with a Registered Nurse, along with information for accessing ongoing assistance throughout the community.
Thanks again to Christine Harrison for forwarding a copy of the Art Accelerated January Newsletter to our Fencepost’s inbox. She reminds readers that the non-profit sponsors an ArtWalk the fourth Saturday monthly, all year. This month the event is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, January 25. Go to artaccelerated.org for a list of participating locations, or start your walk at Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 Third Street in Tillamook, where a free map-card will be distributed.
Don’t forget that Art Accelerated offers classes for adults. Basic Drawing is slated for 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays starting February 1 and running through March 1. Acrylic Painting from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursdays starting January 30 through March 5. Either option is $45.
Registration may be secured at artaccelerated.org or in person at the gallery (address above). Adults who dabble in art are invited as well to an Open Studio at the gallery. Drop in between 1:30 and 3:30 any Tuesday for $5. Bring your own project and supplies.
Multi-modular exams, free health screenings for the two to six year olds in your orbit, happen Wednesday and Thursday Jan. 22-23 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds, which is located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Call for an appointment: 503-815-2292.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of Dora and the Lost City of Gold for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. A snowflake craft is in store when the group meets on January 29. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 6 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy birthday this week to: Emmet Clark, David Craven, Caleb Fitch, Pandora Ganes, Baird Hagerty, David Hale, Jason Hale, Nicole Hamilton, Morgan Aase, Middy Hurliman, Penny Love, Amy Moore, Margie Ann Park, Kathy Randall, Bill Shores, Carl Somdahl, Kristin Trost, Kayden Wagner, Kris Weiland, Zach Wettstein, Kady Wheeler, and Fred Whittlinger.
