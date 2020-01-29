Hebo Women’s Book Club met for January last Tuesday at South Tillamook County Library. Joan Wilke led comers in a thought provoking discussion of “Letters from Yellowstone,” written by Diane Smith. Besides Joan and me, attendees included Ginger Allen, Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwood and Nancy Whitehead. Jan and Madlen brought refreshments. The group unanimously enjoyed this book, which is available in a Book Club Kit from any Branch. I found myself suspending my disbelief quite often as I read, but the setting and an entire story being told through outgoing letters won me over in the end. I recommend it.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include a snowflake craft for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. A Lego Day is in store when the group meets on February 5. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 6 p.m. on January 29; it will move to 4 p.m. starting in February. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Teens will create lava lamps starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Taylor Kittell will lead a free Estate Planning Workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Main Branch of Tillamook County Library. It’s located at 1716 Third Street, in Tillamook. The presentation will include: Advance Directives, Guardianships, Power of Attorney, Probate, Trusts and Wills. Since none of us will get out of this world alive, it’s wise to take steps now to ensure that one’s end of life care and assets are managed as we would have them be.
A few reminders for events previously advertised in this space: Project Homeless Connect, for those experiencing homelessness, runs from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. (In the gymnasium at 2411 5th Street in Tillamook.) Our own Watersheds Council will host a Science Pub starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Pelican Pub in Pacific City. Dorothy Horn, a Phd. Candidate, will discuss “Marine Debris...in our Watersheds...”
Remember too, that “Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate” to benefit Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools is coming up.The gala starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Kiawanda Community Center (located on Cape Kiawanda Drive) in Pacific City. Tickets are $35 at the door.
Greg Cermak will present an astronomy presentation next Saturday. “Earth Impacts by Near Earth ASsteroids and Meteors: The Threat...” is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Main Branch of Tillamook County Library (address above). Topics include the Chelyabinsk and Chicxulab events, the near objects threat and the hypothetical asteroid impact exercise at a recent Planetary Defense Conference, among others.
Happy birthday this week to: Evan Carver, Monica Chatelain, Logan Craven, Sarah Dentel, James Eby, Hanna Geil, Finn Hagery, Kate Hagerty, Amy Beth Hancock, Kyle Howard, Joe Kiser, Bryce McKillip, Stormee McKillip, Beverly Measor, Kathy Murphy, Quinn Slavens, Talisa Thurman and isla Wills.
