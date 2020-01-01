Hebo Women’s Book Club met at South Tillamook County Library for December on the 17th. Attendees included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke; I was absent due to a previous committment. Nancy led a discussion of “Educated” by Tara Westover. The well written memoir was a fast and enthralling read. I recommend it.
Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) hosts several regular events that may appeal to we who are motivated by the new year and decade to set resolutions. Thanks to Julie Krohn for verifying that a walking group departs from the center (located on Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City) each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. The walk lasts about an hour, Julie says.
Pacific City TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) holds a weekly meeting at KCC. Weigh-in happens at 4:30 p.m on Mondays with a meeting and motivational program at 5. Members averaged ten pounds lost in 2019.
Remember that Latimer Quilt and Textile Center is featuring South County Quilters on display through January 4. The Center, located on Latimer Road in Tillamook, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $4 for adults (15 and older) and $3 for seniors (older than 62). For more information, call 503- 842-8622.
South Tillamook County library is closed on New Year’s day. Free programs there resume at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 with a Teens Pajama Party. Participants will watch cartoons. After School Club resumes at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 with a Lego day. Snow stories are in store when the group meets on January 15.
Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 6 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays, starting January 10. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Happy New Year dear readers. Happy birthday this week to Sean Bennett, Owen Bentley, Michael Corey, Naudia Eckhardt, James Elliott, Taylor Geil, Francine Hagerty, April Huff, John Hurliman, Mary Hurliman, Elijah Love, Nicolas McGee, Lee Saddler, Knol Simnitt, Sophie Slavens, Cheryl Trent and Shannon Williams.
