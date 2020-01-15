Thanks to Christine Harrison for forwarding a copy of the Art Accelerated January newsletter to our Fencepost’s inbox. Several coming events may appeal to readers. First, there are two children’s Art Expressions Classes starting before the end of the month. A Monday offering is open to students in third grade or older weekly on Mondays starting Jan. 27. Kindergarten through second graders have the option from on Wednesdays starting Jan. 29. Both classes meet from 3-5:00 p.m. E-mail artaccelerated@gmail.com for more information, including price and registration details.
Art Accelerated also offers classes for adults. Basic Drawing is offered from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays starting February 1 and running through March 1. Acrylic Painting is offered from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursdays starting Jan. 30 through March 5. Either option is $45. Registration may be secured at artaccelerated.org or in person at the gallery located at 1906 Third St. in Tillamook. Adults who dabble in art are invited as well to an Open Studio at the gallery slated for 1:30-3:30 p.m. each Tuesday for $5. Bring your own project and supplies.
It’s not too late to schedule free health screenings for the two to six year olds in your orbit, at the county-wide screening fair next week. The event happens on Wednesday and Thursday Jan. 22-23 at Tillamook County Fairgrounds, which is located east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Call for an appointment: 503-815-2292.
Remember that clarinetist Robert Plane will join the Gould Piano Trio for a concert this weekend. The performance is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Camp Winema. It is located three miles north of Neskowin on Winema Road, west off of U.S. Highway 101. Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110; single tickets at the door are $25. For more information, go to neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
South Tillamook County Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Free programs there include Snow Stories for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. A showing of Dora and the Lost City of Gold is in store when the group meets on Jan. 22. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 6 p.m. those same Wednesdays. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Congratulations and best wishes for happily ever after to Sandy Hanneman of Pacific City and Verne Mobley of Neskowin on their wedding. The happy couple reportedly tied the knot over the recent blustery weekend. Congratulations to them both.
Happy birthday this week to: Brandon Aase, Sue Beachy, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Kelvin Caspell, Justin Christiansen, B.J. Clark, Whalen Dillon, Chris Eckhardt, Marsha Hale, Paige Hale, Taylor Haltiner, Eric Hays, Jason Hill, Raeanna Hughes, Richard Love, Ashley Malcom, Sandra Porter, Waylon Porter, Kari Ross, Wilda Schmitz, Caleb Slavens and Timothy Streeter.
